Water Based Colloidal Graphite Market to Signify Strong Growth by 2023-2029

Colloidal graphite is made up of very fine graphite flakes suspended in liquids such as water, alcohol, petroleum oil, castor oil, glycerin, etc. Colloidal graphite dispersed in distilled water is known as water-based colloidal graphite. Excellent lubricity, high conductivity, high adsorption, catalytic capabilities, and high plasticity are all characteristics of water-based colloidal graphite. It is used in cathode ray tubes. A high-voltage electrode is a conductive colloidal graphite coating applied to the inside of a cathode ray tube’s glass envelope. The coating extends from just inside the CRT tube’s neck to short the screen, covering the inside walls of the tube’s “bell.” It contains spring clips that press against the tube’s walls, establishing contact with the aquadag, (a trade name for a water-based colloidal graphite coating) and allowing it to carry this high positive voltage.Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Water Based Colloidal Graphite MarketThis report focuses on global and United States Water Based Colloidal Graphite market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Water Based Colloidal Graphite market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Solid accounting for % of the Water Based Colloidal Graphite global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Lubricant was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.In United States the Water Based Colloidal Graphite market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.Global Water Based Colloidal Graphite Scope and Market SizeWater Based Colloidal Graphite market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Based Colloidal Graphite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Based Colloidal Graphite market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.Segment by Type Solid LiquidSegment by Application Lubricant Antistatic Coating Conductive Ink OthersBy Region North America United States Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia China Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAEBy Company American Elements Asbury Carbons Chem-Verse Consultants Private Fuchs Petrolub SE Henkel AG Imerys SA Kaiyu Industrial Limited Ted Pella Quaker Houghton

