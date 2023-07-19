Demand for Robotic Welding Cell is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period 2021-2031 | The Lincoln Electric Company, UMR TECHNOLOGY, WEC Group Ltd, ABB Ltd

The global Robotic Welding Cell Market was valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 2.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

A robotic welding cell, also called a welding unit, is a welding robot made up of several components that work together to weld metallic pieces to create a complete structure. These components include the parts of the entire robotic arm involved in the welding alongside the welding accessories that are added to make the work much easier and more efficient.

The welding cell also comes with safety features that ensure the entire machine is safe for operation by humans, or they can be run safely when other machines are also operating nearby. Most manufacturers are in the habit of setting up a separate section for their automated welding processes since it takes up a lot of space for free movement.

Market Drivers and Trends

Collaborative robots or cobots are designed to safely work alongside humans in tedious, dull, and hazardous environments. Cobot’s movements are directed by computer-controlled operators, such as robotic arms, which humans monitor. Thus, cobots facilitate effective human-machine collaboration in the workplace.

Cobots can be programmed to perform a wide range of tasks in a factory setting, such as handling materials, assembling items, palletizing, packaging, labeling, inspecting product quality, welding, press-fitting, driving screws and nuts, and tending machines. While cobots attend to these mind-numbing tasks, human workers can focus on tasks that require skills and reasoning. These advantages of cobots are expected to propel the growth of the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period.

Global Robotic Welding Cell Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Cell Type

Pre-Engineered Cells

Custom Cells

By End-use Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Major Players in the Global Robotic Welding Cell Market

The key players studied in the global robotic welding cell market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Acieta, LLC (US), Carl Cloos Schweißtechnik GmbH (Germany), ICS Robotics and Automation Ltd (UK), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), The Lincoln Electric Company (US), UMR TECHNOLOGY (India), WEC Group Ltd. (UK), and Yaskawa America, Inc. (US).

