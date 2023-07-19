Valuation of Photoacoustic Tomography is expected to grow at USD 320.9 million by 2032 – iThera Medical GmbH, InnoLas Laser GmbH, OPOTEK LLC, CYBERDYNE INC

The global Photoacoustic Tomography Market was valued at USD 79.2 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 320.9 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

A non-invasive biomedical hybrid imaging method called photoacoustic tomography combines acoustic detection and optical excitation to identify biological tissues with high resolution, high contrast, and deep penetration. This method takes pictures of biological tissues without cutting them out or utilising radiation.

The photoacoustic effect, which converts absorbed optical light into acoustic energy, is the basis for photoacoustic tomography. According to reports, this is what is fueling the demand for photoacoustic tomography.

Market Trends and Drivers

The rise in non-ionizing radiation for imaging research and the rising incidence of cancer, particularly breast cancer, are driving the market’s expansion. For instance, the WHO estimates that 2.3 million women will be diagnosed with breast cancer worldwide in 2020, and 685,000 people will pass away from the disease.

Additionally, the expanding range of applications also plays a role in the market’s growth. Since it uses non-ionizing radiation to analyse tissues in real-time with high resolution and contrast, at long penetration depths, and while providing morphological, functional, and molecular imaging of living people, photoacoustic imaging (PAI) is superior to conventional diagnostic imaging techniques.

Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market Segmentation

By Type

Photoacoustic Microscopy

Intravascular Photoacoustic Tomography

Others

By Application

Functional Brain Imaging

Tumor Angiogenesis

Methemoglobin Measuring

Blood Oxygenation Mapping

Skin Melanoma Detection

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Imaging Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Major Players in the Global Photoacoustic Tomography Market

The key players studied in the report are Advantest Corporation, Fujifilm VisualSonics Inc., Seno Medical, PreXion, iThera Medical GmbH, InnoLas Laser GmbH, OPOTEK LLC, CYBERDYNE INC., TomoWave Laboratories, Inc., Aspectus GmbH, and Endra, Inc. among others.

