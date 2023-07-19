Global Sales of Smart Toys are reach a industry valuation of USD 69.6 Billion by 2032 – Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., Lego System A/S, Robofi LLC, Playmobil

The global Smart Toys Market was valued at USD 11.7 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 69.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

Smart toys are interactive toys that can respond to a child’s actions and provide educational content. They often use technology such as sensors, software, and artificial intelligence to create an immersive and engaging experience for children. Some popular smart toys include robotic pets, digital dolls, and educational gaming consoles.

Market Trends and Drivers

Various factors such as direct and two-way communication, real-time tracking of children’s activities, and the capability to store personal data, such as child’s name, photos, and voice recordings, which help in the personalization of toys, are some of the factors majorly driving the growth of smart toys. Companies such as Fisher-Price offers Smart Toy Bear that can be controlled by the smart toy app on a smartphone. Such innovations are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.​ The advent of 5G technology is expected to boost the adoption of smart devices and toys over the forecast period. According to the Ericsson Mobility.

Adopting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) toys for children’s skills enhancement is one of the key factors driving the demand for the smart toys market. Smart toys enhance professional skills such as coding and engineering through smart interaction and behavioral learning. As parents always embrace products that can assist in their children’s intellectual development, this will further boost the adoption of smart toys. Companies such as SmartGurlz toy teach girls how to code.​

Market Segments

By Product

Interactive Games

Robots

Educational Robots

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Major Players in the Global Smart Toys Market

The key players in the market are Playmobil, Pillar Learning, Sega Toys Co. Ltd., LeapFrog Enterprises Inc., Mattel Inc., Hasbro Inc., Lego System A/S, Robofi LLC, Tomy Co. Ltd., and Doctor’s Associates Inc.

