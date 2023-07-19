Corporate eLearning Market is expanding at a CAGR of 24.0% during forecast period 2021-2031 | D2L Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Baidu Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd.

The global Corporate eLearning Market was valued at 100 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 857.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

Corporate eLearning is a type of online learning that is designed specifically for employees of businesses and organizations. It can be used to train employees on company policies and procedures, help them improve their job skills, and keep them up-to-date on industry trends. Corporate eLearning can be delivered through a variety of methods, including online courses, webinars, and e-learning portals.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key drivers of the Corporate eLearning market are the need for organizations to provide employees with access to high-quality training and development programs, the need to reduce training costs, and the need to improve employee productivity. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of employee training and development to remain competitive. A well-trained workforce is essential for organizational success, and eLearning provides a cost-effective and convenient way to provide employees with access to high-quality training programs.

In addition, eLearning can help organizations reduce training costs by eliminating travel and accommodation expenses. Another key driver of the Corporate eLearning market is the need to improve employee productivity. Organizations are under pressure to do more with less, and this has led to a need to find ways to improve employee productivity. eLearning can help employees to work more efficiently by providing them with the knowledge and skills they need to do their jobs more effectively. Finally, the increasing adoption of mobile devices is also driving the growth of the Corporate eLearning market. Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are becoming increasingly popular, and employees are using them for various tasks, including online training content. This trend is expected to continue, and organizations must ensure that their eLearning solutions are compatible with mobile devices to remain competitive.

Global Corporate eLearning Market Segmentation

By Technology

Online e-learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Mobile e-learning

Rapid e-learning

Virtual classroom

Others

By Provider

Service

Content

By Organization Size

SMBs

Large enterprises

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premises

Major Players in the Global Corporate eLearning Market

The key players in the market Oracle, SAP, Blatant Media Corporation, Citrix Systems, Compunnel Software Group Inc., D2L Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Baidu Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.

