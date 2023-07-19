Sex Reassignment Surgery Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Cleveland Clinic, Stanford University, The University of Utah, The University of Michigan

Global Sex Reassignment Surgery Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sex Reassignment Surgery Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sex reassignment surgery is a surgical procedure that changes a person‘s external sex organs to match their gender identity. This can include removal of the penis and testicles in male–to–female surgery, or removal of the ovaries and uterus in female–to–male surgery.

There are multiple types of sex reassignment surgeries, which can be broadly divided into two categories: those that alter the appearance of the genitals, and those that alter the appearance of the chest.

Key Trends

One of the most notable trends has been the increasing number of surgeons who are performing these procedures. In 2000, there were only a handful of surgeons in the United States who were performing sex reassignment surgery. However, by 2010, that number had increased to over 100. This trend has continued in the years since, with the number of surgeons now exceeding 200.

Another key trend has been the increasing number of insurance companies that are beginning to cover sex reassignment surgery. In the past, most insurance companies would not cover this type of surgery. However, as public attitudes have shifted and more people have come to understand and accept transgender people, a number of insurance companies have changed their policies. As of 2018, at least 25 insurance companies in the United States offer coverage for sex reassignment surgery.

Finally, there has been a trend toward increasing the availability of sex reassignment surgery. In the past, these procedures were only available at a few select hospitals. However, in recent years, more and more hospitals have begun to offer these surgeries. This is a trend that is likely to continue, as more people come to understand and accept transgender people.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the United States sex reassignment surgery market.

Firstly, there is a growing acceptance of transgender people in society, which is leading to more people coming out and seeking surgery.

Secondly, the cost of surgery has come down significantly in recent years, making it more affordable.

Thirdly, there are now more surgeons offering sex reassignment surgery, making it more accessible.

Fourthly, there is a growing body of evidence showing that sex reassignment surgery can be effective in improving the quality of life for transgender people.

Finally, insurance companies are starting to cover sex reassignment surgery in some cases, which is making it more affordable for people.

Market Segments

The United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market is segmented into surgery type, procedure, and end user. By Surgery type, the market is divided into Male-to-Female (MTF) Surgery and Female-to-Male (FTM) Surgery. Based on the Procedure, the market is bifurcated into genital-related and chest related. Whereas for the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and surgical centres.

Key Players

The United States Sex Reassignment Surgery Market report includes players such as Cleveland Clinic (US), Stanford University (US), The University of Utah (US), The University of Michigan (US), Massachusetts General Hospital (US), Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (US), The University of California, San Francisco (US), Northwestern University (US), Cornell University (US), and Oregon Health & Science University (US), among others.

