Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market in North America: Growth and Forecast, 2021 to 2028

North America Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market was valued at US$ 641.58 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,369.08 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The North America Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US held the largest share of the North American medical affairs outsourcing market in 2019. Increasing demand for clinical trials, growing pharmaceutical and medical device industries, increasing healthcare expenditure, high R&D spending, and the presence of well-known market players are some of the prominent factors propelling the market growth. In Canada, the market is expected to grow in a faster pace, owing to the development of the healthcare systems, high quality medical services, and presence of expert research clinicians. Moreover, Mexico is likely to experience growth opportunities in medical affairs outsourcing market due to growing pharmaceutical and medical device industries and diverse demographic profile for clinical trial in the region.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market 2020 – 2027 Report Are:

ICON PLC Indegene IQVIA Inc PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION PPD Inc Syneos Health UDG Healthcare plc. WuXi AppTec



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – By Services

Medical Writing and Publishing

Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs)

Medical Information

Medical Monitoring

Others

North America Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market – By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices

Biopharmaceutical

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

