Fiber Bale Packaging Film Market is driven by rising demand for flexible packaging | Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG, Cortec Corporation, Stein Fibers, Ltd., ITW Signode India Limited

Global Fiber Bale Packaging Film report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Fiber Bale Packaging Film market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Market Segments

The Fiber Bale Packaging Film Market is segmented by material type, thickness, end-use, and region. By material type, the market is divided into polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyethylene, and others. Based on thickness, it is bifurcated into up to 9 microns, 9 to 12 microns, and above 12 microns. On the basis of end-use, it is classified into electrical & electronics, food & beverages, automotive, building and construction, agriculture, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Fiber Bale Packaging Film Market includes players such as Sonoco Products Company (Conitex), Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG, Cortec Corporation, Stein Fibers, Ltd., ITW Signode India Limited, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG, Proag Products Ltd, LD Fibre, Ethamozhy Coir Cluster Private Limited, and Sri Hydroponic.

Key Trends

The key trends in fiber bale packaging film technology are higher strength and puncture resistance, barrier properties, and heat-sealing. These properties are achieved through the use of new materials and manufacturing processes.

One of the most important trends is the use of high-strength fibers, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), in the bale packaging film. This has led to a significant increase in the puncture resistance of the film. In addition, the use of PET fibers has also resulted in a significant improvement in the barrier properties of the film.

Another important trend is the use of new materials, such as polylactic acid (PLA), in the bale packaging film. PLA is a biodegradable polymer that can be derived from renewable resources, such as corn starch. The use of PLA in the bale packaging film provides a number of advantages, including improved heat-sealing properties and better environmental compatibility.

