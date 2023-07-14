Medical Display Monitors Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031 | ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology

Global Medical Display Monitors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Medical Display Monitors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Medical display monitors are computer monitors that are designed specifically for use in medical environments. They are typically larger and higher-resolution than standard computer monitors, and they often include features such as built-in calibration and medical-grade image processing. Medical display monitors are used in a variety of medical applications, including diagnostic imaging, image-guided surgery, and patient monitoring.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in medical display monitors technology is the increasing use of LED backlighting. This is because LED backlighting provides a number of advantages over traditional CCFL backlighting, including improved power efficiency, better color accuracy, and a longer lifespan. Additionally, medical display monitors with LED backlighting are often thinner and lighter than their CCFL counterparts, making them easier to transport and install.

Another key trend in medical display monitors technology is the increasing use of IPS (in-plane switching) panels. IPS panels offer a number of advantages over traditional TN (twisted nematic) panels, including better color reproduction, wider viewing angles, and improved response times.

Finally, medical display monitors are increasingly being designed with built-in calibration and hardware-based image processing features. These features allow for more accurate and consistent image reproduction, and can help to improve the overall quality of medical images.

Key Drivers

The global medical display monitors market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for technologically advanced medical equipment, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Additionally, the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries being performed are also expected to fuel the growth of this market. However, the high cost of these monitors and the lack of trained personnel to operate them are some of the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The medical display monitors market is segmented into device type, panel size, resolution and region. Depending on device, the market is segmented into desktop, mobile, and all-in-one. Depending on panel size, the global medical display market is segmented into up to 22.9-inch panels, 23.0-26.9-inch panels, 27.0–41.9-inch panel, and above 42-inch panels.

Depending on resolution, the global medical display market is bifurcated into up to 2MP (megapixel) resolution displays, 2.1–4MP resolution displays, 4.1–8MP resolution displays, and above 8MP resolution displays. Region wise, the medical display market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players operating in the global medical display market include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco, BenQ Medical Technology, Dell Inc., Double Black Imaging, FSN Medical Technologies, Sony Corporation, DIVA Laboratories. Ltd., EIZO Corporation, and Novanta Inc.

