Secondary Packaging Robotics Market is driven by increasing, while the wages of workers in developing countries are stagnating | Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Secondary packaging robotics is the use of robots to automate the process of packaging products for shipment. This can include tasks such as labeling, sorting, and assembling products into boxes or containers. Secondary packaging robotics can improve efficiency and accuracy in the packaging process, and can help to reduce labor costs.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the secondary packaging robotics market are the rising labor costs, the need for increased productivity, and the need for flexibility in packaging operations.

The rising labor costs are a major driver of the secondary packaging robotics market. The wages of workers in developed countries are increasing, while the wages of workers in developing countries are stagnating.

The need for increased productivity is another driver of the secondary packaging robotics market. In order to compete in the global marketplace, manufacturers must be able to produce products at a higher rate than their competitors.

The need for flexibility in packaging operations is another driver of the secondary packaging robotics market. In order to meet the changing needs of customers, manufacturers must be able to quickly change their packaging operations.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in secondary packaging robotics technology.

First, there is a trend toward more automation in secondary packaging. This is driven by the need for higher throughput and the desire to reduce labor costs.

Second, there is a trend toward more flexible packaging solutions. This is driven by the need for better product protection and the desire to reduce packaging material costs.

Third, there is a trend toward more intelligent packaging solutions. This is driven by the need for better product tracking and the desire to reduce packaging waste.

Restraints & Challenges

The key restraints and challenges in the Secondary Packaging Robotics market include the need for high initial investment, the lack of skilled labor, and the need for regular maintenance.

The high initial investment is a major barrier for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that cannot afford to invest in expensive robots.

In addition, the lack of skilled labor is a challenge as most workers are not trained to operate robots and require special training.

Market Segments

The secondary packaging robotics market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into SCARA robots, articulated robots, and others. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into food, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World.

Key Players

The secondary packaging robotics market includes players such as ABB, Brenton LLC, Fanuc Corporation, Krones AG, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Remtec Automation LLC, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and others.

