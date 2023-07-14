Whiskey Market is driven by growing popularity of premium and super-premium whiskeys | Whyte & Mackay, Diageo, LVMH, and Loch Lomond

Global Whiskey Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Whiskey Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Whiskey is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from fermented grain mash. Various grains (which may be malted) are used for different varieties, including barley, corn, rye, and wheat. Whiskey is typically aged in wooden casks, made of charred white oak.

After fermentation, the alcohol is distilled, which removes impurities and concentrates the alcohol. The distillate is then aged in wooden barrels, which mellows the flavor and gives the whiskey its color.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the whiskey market. One of the most important drivers is consumer preference. Consumers are increasingly choosing whiskey over other alcoholic beverages, and this trend is expected to continue. Another key driver is the growing popularity of premium and super-premium whiskeys.

These high-end products are driving growth in the whiskey market, as consumers are willing to pay more for a better product. Additionally, the aging population is another key driver, as older consumers are more likely to drink whiskey than younger consumers.

This demographic trend is expected to continue, which will support growth in the whiskey market. Finally, the expansion of the global economy is another key driver, as it is creating new opportunities for whiskey producers to sell their products in new markets.

Restraints & Challenges

Whiskey production is a highly regulated industry, with strict rules governing everything from the type of grain that can be used to the minimum aging time. This can make it difficult for producers to experiment with new flavors or processes, and can also lead to higher costs.

In addition, the whiskey market is highly competitive, with a large number of well-established brands. This can make it difficult for new producers to gain a foothold, and can also lead to intense price competition.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in whiskey technology:

The use of alternative grains: In the past, whiskey was primarily made from corn, but nowadays, distillers are experimenting with other grains like rye, wheat, and barley. This is partly due to the resurgence of interest in traditional whiskey styles (like rye whiskey), but also because alternative grains can give the whiskey a unique flavor profile. The use of new barrel types: In the past, whiskey was typically aged in oak barrels, but now, distillers are using barrels made from other woods like cherry, maple, and even acacia. This allows the whiskey to pick up different flavor notes from the wood, which can impact the overall taste of the whiskey. The use of new technologies: In the past, whiskey was made using traditional methods, but now, distillers are experimenting with new technologies like reverse osmosis and column stills. This allows them to produce whiskey with a higher proof and a more consistent flavor.

Market Segments

The whiskey market bifurcated on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into Irish whiskey, Scotch whiskey, Japanese whiskey, and others. By distribution channel, it is analyzed across on-trade and off-trade. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The whiskey market report includes players such as Chivas Brothers, Bacardi, La Martiniquaise, The Edrington Group, Belvedere, Beam Suntory, Whyte & Mackay, Diageo, LVMH, and Loch Lomond.

