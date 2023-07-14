Tilapia Market is driven by increasing global population and the rise in affluence in many parts of the world | Amyco Group Limited and Regal Springs

Global Tilapia Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Tilapia Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Tilapia is a common name for nearly a hundred species of cichlid fish from the tilapiine cichlid tribe. Tilapia are mainly freshwater fish inhabiting shallow streams, ponds, rivers and lakes and have been of major importance in artisanal fishing in Africa and the Middle East, and as a food fish in Africa and South Asia. Tilapia can become problematic invasive species in new warm-water habitats such as Australia, whether deliberately or accidentally introduced, but generally not in temperate climates due to their inability to survive in cold water.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the tilapia market. One of the most important is the growing demand for fish as a source of protein. This is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing global population and the rise in affluence in many parts of the world. This has led to a growing demand for fish, which has in turn driven up prices.

Another key driver of the tilapia market is the fish’s reputation as a healthy and sustainable source of protein. Tilapia is low in fat and calories and is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, making it a popular choice for health-conscious consumers. The fish is also farmed using sustainable methods, which is important to many consumers.

Finally, tilapia is a relatively easy fish to farm, which has led to a growing number of tilapia farms around the world. This has helped to meet the growing demand for fish and has kept prices relatively stable.

Market Segments

The Tilapia Market is segmented on the basis of species type, product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into frozen fillets, whole fish, fresh fillets, others. As per species type, it is divided into nile tilapia, tilapias nei, blue nile tilapia, mozambique tilapia, and others. According to application, it is fragmented into edible, bandage, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Tilapia technology. One is the use of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), which allow for a more controlled and efficient environment. RAS can help to improve water quality and reduce the spread of disease. Another trend is the use of more sustainable and environmentally friendly methods of tilapia production, such as aquaponics. This type of system combines fish farming with hydroponics, and can use up to 90% less water than traditional methods. Finally, there is a trend towards producing higher-quality tilapia products, such as fillets, that are free of antibiotics and hormones.

Key Players

The Tilapia Market report includes players such as Baiyang Aquatic Group, Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Guangdong Gourment Aquatic Product Co. Ltd., Ananda Aqua Exports Pvt. Ltd., Hainan Xiangtai Fishery Co. Ltd., Regal Springs Tilapia, Netuno International S/A, Hainan Sky-Blue Ocean Foods Co., Amyco Group Limited and Regal Springs.

