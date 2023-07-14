Soy-based Food Market is driven by growing demand for plant-based protein and the health benefits of soy | Danone SA, Nestle SA, and Gathered Food Corporation

Global Soy-based Food Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Soy-based Food Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24044

Soy-based foods are those that contain soybeans as a primary ingredient. This includes soy milk, tofu, tempeh, and soy sauce, among others. Soybeans are a type of legume that is native to East Asia and is a key component of many traditional Asian diets. They are an excellent source of protein and contain a variety of other nutrients, including fiber, vitamins, and minerals.

Key Trends

The key trends in soy-based food technology are the development of new soy-based products, the use of soy-based ingredients in processed foods, and the use of soy-based packaging.

The development of new soy-based products is driven by the demand for healthy and sustainable food options. Soy-based products are seen as a healthier alternative to traditional meat and dairy products. They are also seen as a more sustainable option, as soybeans are a legume that can be grown in a variety of climates and require less water and land than other crops.

The use of soy-based ingredients in processed foods is another trend that is driven by the demand for healthy and sustainable food options. Soy-based ingredients can be used to replace unhealthy or unsustainable ingredients in processed foods. For example, soy-based ingredients can be used to replace trans fats, artificial flavors, and artificial colors.

The use of soy-based packaging is also a trend that is driven by the demand for sustainable food options. Soy-based packaging is seen as a more sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials, such as plastic and paper. Soy-based packaging is made from a renewable resource and is biodegradable.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24044

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the soy-based food market are the growing demand for plant-based protein and the health benefits of soy. The demand for soy-based foods has been driven by the growing popularity of plant-based diets, as well as the health benefits of soy.

Soy is a good source of protein and is low in saturated fat and cholesterol. It is also a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. The health benefits of soy have been well-documented and include reducing the risk of heart disease, cancer, and osteoporosis.

Market Segmentation

The Soy-based Food Market is segmented by category, distribution, end-use, and region. By category, the market is divided into organic and conventional. By distribution, the market is classified into online and offline. By end-use, the market is bifurcated into dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, and bakery & confectionary, and functional foods. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Soy-based Food Market are ADM Inc., Solbar Ltd., Cargill Inc., The Scoular Company, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co. Ltd., Unilever Group, Impossible Food, Danone SA, Nestle SA, and Gathered Food Corporation.

Buy Now – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24044

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

New Report Published by Global Insight Services –https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com