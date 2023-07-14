Gamma Linolenic Acid Market is driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of GLA is also fueling | Penta Manufacturing, Acme and Cailà & Parés

Global Gamma Linolenic Acid Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Gamma Linolenic Acid Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Gamma Linolenic Acid (GLA) is an omega-6 fatty acid that is found in plant-based oils, such as borage oil and evening primrose oil. GLA is a precursor to prostaglandins, which are hormone-like substances that play a role in inflammation, pain, and other body processes. GLA supplements are sometimes used to treat conditions like eczema, rheumatoid arthritis, and premenstrual syndrome. GLA is thought to work by helping to reduce inflammation.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Gamma Linolenic Acid technology.

Firstly, there has been an increase in the use of GLA supplements. This is likely due to the fact that GLA is a essential fatty acid that cannot be produced by the body, so it must be obtained through diet or supplementation.

Secondly, there has been a shift towards plant-based sources of GLA. This is due to the fact that plant-based sources of GLA are generally more sustainable and environmentally friendly than animal-based sources.

Finally, there has been an increase in research into the potential health benefits of GLA. This is likely due to the fact that GLA has been shown to have a wide range of potential health benefits, including reducing inflammation, improving skin health, and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of Gamma Linolenic Acid market include its anti-inflammatory, anti-arthritic and immunomodulatory properties. Additionally, GLA supplements are known to help in treating premenstrual syndrome, menopause symptoms, and breast pain. Moreover, increasing awareness about the health benefits of GLA is also fueling the demand for these supplements.

Market Segments

The Gamma Linolenic Acid Market is segmented by nature, form, application, and region. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Based on form, it is bifurcated into powder and liquid. On the basis of application, it is classified into food and beverage, dietary supplements and functional foods, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic and personal care, and animal nutrition. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Gamma Linolenic Acid Market includes players such as Merck KGaA, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Cayman Chemical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cherish Pharma, Changsha Vigorous-Tech, Charkit Chemical, Penta Manufacturing, Acme and Cailà & Parés.

