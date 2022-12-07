UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Size and Share Research 2022 Key Dynamics, CAGR  of 15.70% ,Leading Companies, Business Developments and Demand Forecast 2029|| Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (U.K.), Halma Group (U.K.), Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection products market was valued at USD 7.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 24.53 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.70% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

The report provides an excellent overview of the main macroeconomic factors having a significant impact on the growth of the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market. It also provides the absolute dollar opportunity analysis which can be crucial in identifying revenue generation and sales increasing opportunities in the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to get a good understanding of the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market and make strong strides in the industry in terms of growth. The overall UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market size and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated based on various factors.

Key Players Mentioned in the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Research Report:

Xylem Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (U.K.), Halma Group (U.K.), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), Advanced UV Inc. (U.S.), American Ultraviolet (U.S.), Atlantium Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Hoenle AG (Germany), and Lumalier Corporation (U.S.)

Global UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing demand for natural purification methods

The growing demand for ultra-pure water and natural methods of air, water, and waste purification is driving the global market. Compared to chlorine-based treatment systems, UV disinfection leaves no toxic residue and low operating and maintenance costs. The rising prevalence of water-borne diseases, particularly in developing countries, has accelerated product adoption. UV radiation has a strong germicidal effect and can effectively disinfect water contaminated with bacteria, viruses, and protozoans. This contributes to meeting the world’s growing demand for safe and clean drinking water.

Flexibility in adoption and governments initiative to promote environmentally friendly methods

Several companies have stepped forward to meet the growing demand for UVC disinfection products during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, widespread product adoption in the healthcare industry is a major growth-inducing factor. The equipment can be customised and designed specifically for operating rooms, patient wards, and other areas where hospital-acquired diseases can spread. Other factors expected to drive the market include the development of energy-efficient UV-LED devices and the implementation of government initiatives promoting the use of environmentally friendly disinfection methods.

Opportunity

Rising technological advancement and innovation of new medical devices and instruments, an increase in the number of product launches, increased awareness in underdeveloped economies, increased government funding, and the untapped potential of emerging markets will all contribute to lucrative market growth opportunities.

Restraints

However, factors such as the low cost of conventional disinfectants in comparison to U.V. lights are expected to limit the market’s growth.

This ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection products market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection products market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Based on types, the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Segmentations

Product

UVC Sanitizing/Germicidal Lamps

Handheld Sanitizer Wands

UVC Sanitization Box/Containers

UVC Mobile Room Sanitizers Units

UVC Disinfection Robots

Commercial Application

Retail & Shopping Complexes

Hospital & Medical Centres

Corporate Offices

Entertainment Facilities & Parks

Public Transit

Public Assembly Facilities

Others

Global UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2022-2029):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market : Key Questions Answered in the Report

-How has the rapidly evolving business environment become an important growth engine for the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market?

-What are the underlying macroeconomic factors that impact the growth of the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market?

-What are the key trends that constantly shape the growth of the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market?

-What are the prominent regions that offer abundant opportunities for the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products market?

-What are the key differential strategies adopted by key players to control a significant part of the global market share?

Table of Contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Report

Part 03: Global UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Landscape

Part 04: Global UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Sizing

Part 05: Global UltraViolet-C (UVC) Disinfection Products Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

