Session Border Controller (SBC) Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

A Session Border Controller (SBC) is a network element that is deployed to provide security, management, and connectivity services for VoIP calls. An SBC typically sits at the edge of a network and controls access to the network. It can also be used to connect two separate VoIP networks. SBCs can provide a number of benefits, including improved security, increased call quality, and enhanced call management features.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in session border controller (SBC) technology. One is the move to software-based SBCs. This is due to the fact that software-based SBCs are more flexible and easier to deploy than hardware-based SBCs. Another key trend is the move to cloud-based SBCs. This is because cloud-based SBCs are more scalable and can be deployed more quickly than on-premises SBCs. Finally, there is a trend toward using SBCs to enable VoIP and other real-time communication services. This is because SBCs can provide the quality of service (QoS) and security needed for these types of applications.

Key Drivers

The Session Border Controller (SBC) market is driven by a number of factors, including the need for better network security, the need for better call quality, the need for better scalability, and the need for better manageability.

Security is a key driver for the SBC market because SBCs can provide a number of security features, including firewall protection, encryption, and authentication. Call quality is another key driver for the SBC market because SBCs can help to improve call quality by managing call setup and teardown, and by providing echo cancellation and jitter buffering.

Scalability is a key driver for the SBC market because SBCs can help to improve the scalability of a VoIP network by providing support for a large number of call sessions. Manageability is a key driver for the SBC market because SBCs can help to improve the manageability of a VoIP network by providing a centralized point of control.

Market Segments

The session border controller (SBC) market bifurcated on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into enterprise SBC, service provider SBC, and hybrid SBC. By application, it is analyzed across manufacturing, BFSI, IT & telecom, automotive & transportation, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The session border controller (SBC) market report includes players such as Acme Packet Inc., AudioCodes Ltd., Cisco Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sonos Network Inc., Oracle, Sangoma Technologies Corp., Patton Electronics Co., Nokia Corporation, and Avaya Inc.

