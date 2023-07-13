Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market Research Report, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) is a security platform that enables security teams to automate and orchestrate their workflows. SOAR provides a central platform for security teams to manage their workflows, automate tasks, and respond to incidents. SOAR platforms typically include a workflow engine, a rules engine, and a response engine. The workflow engine enables security teams to define and automate their workflows. The rules engine enables security teams to define and automate their response to incidents. The response engine enables security teams to automatically respond to incidents.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) technology:

Integration: SOAR platforms are increasingly integrating with a wider range of security products and services, making it easier for organizations to automate their security operations. Ease of use: SOAR platforms are becoming more user-friendly, making it easier for security analysts to use them to automate their workflows. Machine learning: SOAR platforms are making use of machine learning to improve their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Cloud-based: SOAR platforms are moving to the cloud, making it easier for organizations to deploy and manage them.

Key Drivers

Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) is a security operations platform that enables security analysts to automate the entire security incident response lifecycle. SOAR platforms provide a unified view of an organization’s security posture, automate the collection and analysis of data from multiple security tools, and provide a centralized repository for security incident response playbooks.

The key drivers of the SOAR market are the need for faster and more efficient incident response, the increasing complexity of security threats, and the shortage of skilled security analysts. SOAR platforms help organizations to improve their security posture by automating the incident response process, reducing the time to detect and respond to threats, and improving the efficiency of security operations.

Market Segments

The Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market is segmented by component, application, and region. By component, the market is divided into solution and services. Based on application, it is bifurcated into threat intelligence, network forensics, incident management, compliance management, workflow management, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Market includes players such as IBM, FireEye, Cisco Systems, Inc., Rapid7, Splunk Inc., Swimlane, LLC, Tufin, ThreatConnect, DFLabs and Exabeam.

