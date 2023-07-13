Real Time Store Monitoring Platform Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2021-2031 | Link Analytix, IntelliVision, Arm Limited

Global Real Time Store Monitoring Platform Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Real Time Store Monitoring Platform Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Real Time Store Monitoring Platform is a cloud-based retail intelligence system that provides real-time visibility into store performance. It uses data from POS systems, security cameras, and other sources to track store KPIs in real time. This allows retailers to identify and address problems as they happen, rather than waiting for data to be processed and analyzed after the fact.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Real Time Store Monitoring Platform technology:

1. Increased accuracy and granularity of data

2. Increased integration of data sources

3. Increased use of artificial intelligence and machine learning

4. Increased use of cloud-based solutions

Key Drivers

There are various drivers of Real Time Store Monitoring Platform market. Firstly, the need for real-time monitoring of store activities in order to ensure safety and security of customers and employees is a key driver. Secondly, the need to improve customer service and reduce customer wait time is another driver. Thirdly, the need to reduce shrinkage and theft in stores is another driver. Lastly, the need to improve store operations and efficiency is also a driver.

Market Segments

The Real Time Store Monitoring Platform Market is segmented based on solution , end user, application, and region. Based on solution, the market is divided into real-time store monitoring platform and services. By end user, it is bifurcated into small & mid-sized retailers and large retailers. By application, it is classified into in-store customer behavior analysis, campaign management, store merchandising analysis, and store inventory management. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Real Time Store Monitoring Platform Market report includes players such as ShopperTraK, QLogik Technologies, Inc., SimpliField, Sisense Inc., Xperion Kft., Link Analytix, IntelliVision, Arm Limited, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd. and Capillary Technologies.

