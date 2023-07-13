Protein Powder Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2031

Global Protein Powder Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Protein Powder Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Protein powder is a dietary supplement that is typically used to help people build muscle mass. It is usually made from whey, casein, or soy, and typically contains between 20 and 30 grams of protein per serving. Protein powder can be mixed with water, milk, or other liquids, and is often consumed before or after a workout.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in protein powder technology. One is the development of plant-based protein powders. These products are usually made from soy, rice, or pea protein, and they offer a vegan-friendly option for those who are looking for a protein powder. Another trend is the development of protein powders that are low in sugar and calories. These products are becoming increasingly popular as people are looking for ways to reduce their sugar intake. Finally, there has been a trend towards flavoring protein powders with natural flavors and sweeteners. This is in response to the growing demand for protein powders that taste good and are not loaded with artificial ingredients.

Key Drivers

Protein powder is a dietary supplement that is typically used by athletes and bodybuilders to help promote muscle growth and repair. However, protein powder can also be used by anyone who wants to increase their protein intake. Protein powder is made from a variety of sources, including whey, casein, soy, and egg. It is also available in a variety of flavors, including chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry.

The key drivers of the protein powder market are the health benefits associated with protein, the increasing popularity of protein powder among athletes and bodybuilders, and the growing trend of health-conscious consumers. Protein is essential for the growth and repair of muscle tissue. It is also necessary for the production of enzymes and hormones. Protein powder can help people meet their daily protein needs, especially if they are not getting enough protein from their diet.

Athletes and bodybuilders use protein powder to help them build muscle and recover from workouts. Protein powder can also be used by anyone who wants to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. Protein powder can help people feel fuller longer and can help them avoid unhealthy snacks. Health-conscious consumers are increasingly interested in protein powder because it is a convenient and easy way to increase their protein intake.

Market Segments

The protein powder market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, flavor, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into animal protein, milk protein, whey, and others. Based on application, it is analyzed across dietary supplements, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. By flavor, it is categorized into plain flavor, classic flavor, fusion flavor, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Player

The protein powder market report includes players such as Omega Protein, Amway, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Group, Herbalife International, Vitaco Health, ABH Pharma Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Makers Nutrition, and MYPROTEIN

