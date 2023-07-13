LPG Propellant market: Forecasts on Production, Consumption, and Sales | Shell, ExxonMobil, BP

“The LPG Propellant global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the LPG Propellant global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment LPG Propellant, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The LPG Propellant global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, TotalEnergies, Sinopec, PetroChina, Gazprom, Phillips 66, Valero Energy, CNOOC, ChemChina

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global LPG Propellant market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global LPG Propellant market.

Table of Contents:

1 LPG Propellant Market Overview

1.1 LPG Propellant Product Overview

1.2 LPG Propellant Market Segment by Ingredient Type

1.2.1 Propane

1.2.2 Butane

1.2.3 Isobutane

1.2.4 n-butane

1.3 Global LPG Propellant Market Size by Ingredient Type

1.3.1 Global LPG Propellant Market Size Overview by Ingredient Type (2018-2029)

1.3.2 Global LPG Propellant Historic Market Size Review by Ingredient Type (2018-2023)

1.3.3 Global LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Ingredient Type (2024-2029)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Ingredient Type

1.4.1 North America LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Ingredient Type (2018-2023)

1.4.2 Europe LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Ingredient Type (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Ingredient Type (2018-2023)

1.4.4 Latin America LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Ingredient Type (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Ingredient Type (2018-2023)

2 Global LPG Propellant Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by LPG Propellant Sales (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Top Players by LPG Propellant Revenue (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Top Players by LPG Propellant Price (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LPG Propellant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 LPG Propellant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LPG Propellant Market Concentration Rate (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LPG Propellant Sales and Revenue in 2022

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in LPG Propellant as of 2022)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LPG Propellant Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers LPG Propellant Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 LPG Propellant Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global LPG Propellant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global LPG Propellant Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global LPG Propellant Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

3.3 Global LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.2 Global LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.3 Global LPG Propellant Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2024-2029)

4 Global LPG Propellant by Application

4.1 LPG Propellant Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Fuel

4.1.2 Industrial Fuel

4.1.3 Household Fuel

4.1.4 Power Plant Fuel

4.1.5 Aviation Fuel

4.2 Global LPG Propellant Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global LPG Propellant Market Size Overview by Application (2018-2029)

4.2.2 Global LPG Propellant Historic Market Size Review by Application (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.2 Europe LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.4 Latin America LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

5 North America LPG Propellant by Country

5.1 North America LPG Propellant Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America LPG Propellant Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.1.2 North America LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

5.1.3 North America LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

5.2 North America LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

5.2.2 North America LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

6 Europe LPG Propellant by Country

6.1 Europe LPG Propellant Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe LPG Propellant Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

6.1.2 Europe LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Europe LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

6.2 Europe LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

6.2.2 Europe LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

7 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

7.2 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

8 Latin America LPG Propellant by Country

8.1 Latin America LPG Propellant Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America LPG Propellant Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.1.2 Latin America LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

8.1.3 Latin America LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

8.2 Latin America LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

8.2.2 Latin America LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

9 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

9.2 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LPG Propellant Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Shell

10.1.1 Shell Company Information

10.1.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Shell LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 Shell LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.1.5 Shell Recent Development

10.2 ExxonMobil

10.2.1 ExxonMobil Company Information

10.2.2 ExxonMobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ExxonMobil LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.3 BP

10.3.1 BP Company Information

10.3.2 BP Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BP LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 BP LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.3.5 BP Recent Development

10.4 Chevron

10.4.1 Chevron Company Information

10.4.2 Chevron Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Chevron LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Chevron LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.4.5 Chevron Recent Development

10.5 TotalEnergies

10.5.1 TotalEnergies Company Information

10.5.2 TotalEnergies Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 TotalEnergies LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 TotalEnergies LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.5.5 TotalEnergies Recent Development

10.6 Sinopec

10.6.1 Sinopec Company Information

10.6.2 Sinopec Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sinopec LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 Sinopec LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.6.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.7 PetroChina

10.7.1 PetroChina Company Information

10.7.2 PetroChina Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PetroChina LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 PetroChina LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.7.5 PetroChina Recent Development

10.8 Gazprom

10.8.1 Gazprom Company Information

10.8.2 Gazprom Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Gazprom LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Gazprom LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.8.5 Gazprom Recent Development

10.9 Phillips 66

10.9.1 Phillips 66 Company Information

10.9.2 Phillips 66 Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Phillips 66 LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Phillips 66 LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.9.5 Phillips 66 Recent Development

10.10 Valero Energy

10.10.1 Valero Energy Company Information

10.10.2 Valero Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Valero Energy LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.10.4 Valero Energy LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.10.5 Valero Energy Recent Development

10.11 CNOOC

10.11.1 CNOOC Company Information

10.11.2 CNOOC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 CNOOC LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.11.4 CNOOC LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.11.5 CNOOC Recent Development

10.12 ChemChina

10.12.1 ChemChina Company Information

10.12.2 ChemChina Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 ChemChina LPG Propellant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.12.4 ChemChina LPG Propellant Products Offered

10.12.5 ChemChina Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 LPG Propellant Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 LPG Propellant Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 LPG Propellant Market Dynamics

11.4.1 LPG Propellant Industry Trends

11.4.2 LPG Propellant Market Drivers

11.4.3 LPG Propellant Market Challenges

11.4.4 LPG Propellant Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 LPG Propellant Distributors

12.3 LPG Propellant Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

