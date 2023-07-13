UV Monomer market: Promising Regions for Companies in 2023 | BASF, DSM Coating Resins, Arkema Group

“The UV Monomer global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the UV Monomer global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment UV Monomer, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The UV Monomer global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : BASF, DSM Coating Resins, Arkema Group, Allnex Group, IGM Resins, Lambson Limited, Nagase ChemteX Corporation, Evonik Industries, Osaka Organic Chemical, Tianjin Jiuri New Materials, Eternal Materials

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global UV Monomer market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global UV Monomer market.

Table of Contents:

1 UV Monomer Market Overview

1.1 UV Monomer Product Overview

1.2 UV Monomer Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Acrylate Monomers

1.2.2 Methacrylate Monomers

1.2.3 Monofunctional Monomers

1.3 Global UV Monomer Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global UV Monomer Market Size Overview by Type (2018-2029)

1.3.2 Global UV Monomer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2018-2023)

1.3.3 Global UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2024-2029)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.2 Europe UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.4 Latin America UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Type (2018-2023)

2 Global UV Monomer Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by UV Monomer Sales (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Top Players by UV Monomer Revenue (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Top Players by UV Monomer Price (2018-2023)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers UV Monomer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 UV Monomer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UV Monomer Market Concentration Rate (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by UV Monomer Sales and Revenue in 2022

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in UV Monomer as of 2022)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into UV Monomer Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers UV Monomer Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 UV Monomer Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global UV Monomer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global UV Monomer Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global UV Monomer Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.3 Global UV Monomer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

3.3 Global UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.2 Global UV Monomer Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

3.3.3 Global UV Monomer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2024-2029)

4 Global UV Monomer by Application

4.1 UV Monomer Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 UV Curing Coatings

4.1.2 UV Inks

4.1.3 Adhesives

4.2 Global UV Monomer Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global UV Monomer Market Size Overview by Application (2018-2029)

4.2.2 Global UV Monomer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2018-2023)

4.2.3 Global UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2024-2029)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.2 Europe UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.4 Latin America UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Sales Breakdown by Application (2018-2023)

5 North America UV Monomer by Country

5.1 North America UV Monomer Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America UV Monomer Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

5.1.2 North America UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

5.1.3 North America UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

5.2 North America UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

5.2.2 North America UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

6 Europe UV Monomer by Country

6.1 Europe UV Monomer Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe UV Monomer Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

6.1.2 Europe UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

6.1.3 Europe UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

6.2 Europe UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

6.2.2 Europe UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

7 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Region (2018-2023)

7.1.3 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Sales in Value by Region (2018-2023)

7.2 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Region (2024-2029)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV Monomer Sales in Value by Region (2024-2029)

8 Latin America UV Monomer by Country

8.1 Latin America UV Monomer Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America UV Monomer Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

8.1.2 Latin America UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

8.1.3 Latin America UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

8.2 Latin America UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

8.2.2 Latin America UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

9 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Market Size Growth Rate (CAGR) by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2018-2023)

9.1.3 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2018-2023)

9.2 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Sales in Volume by Country (2024-2029)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa UV Monomer Sales in Value by Country (2024-2029)

10 Company Profiles

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Company Information

10.1.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.1.4 BASF UV Monomer Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Development

10.2 DSM Coating Resins

10.2.1 DSM Coating Resins Company Information

10.2.2 DSM Coating Resins Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 DSM Coating Resins UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.2.4 DSM Coating Resins UV Monomer Products Offered

10.2.5 DSM Coating Resins Recent Development

10.3 Arkema Group

10.3.1 Arkema Group Company Information

10.3.2 Arkema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Arkema Group UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.3.4 Arkema Group UV Monomer Products Offered

10.3.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

10.4 Allnex Group

10.4.1 Allnex Group Company Information

10.4.2 Allnex Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Allnex Group UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.4.4 Allnex Group UV Monomer Products Offered

10.4.5 Allnex Group Recent Development

10.5 IGM Resins

10.5.1 IGM Resins Company Information

10.5.2 IGM Resins Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 IGM Resins UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.5.4 IGM Resins UV Monomer Products Offered

10.5.5 IGM Resins Recent Development

10.6 Lambson Limited

10.6.1 Lambson Limited Company Information

10.6.2 Lambson Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lambson Limited UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.6.4 Lambson Limited UV Monomer Products Offered

10.6.5 Lambson Limited Recent Development

10.7 Nagase ChemteX Corporation

10.7.1 Nagase ChemteX Corporation Company Information

10.7.2 Nagase ChemteX Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nagase ChemteX Corporation UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.7.4 Nagase ChemteX Corporation UV Monomer Products Offered

10.7.5 Nagase ChemteX Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Evonik Industries

10.8.1 Evonik Industries Company Information

10.8.2 Evonik Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evonik Industries UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.8.4 Evonik Industries UV Monomer Products Offered

10.8.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

10.9 Osaka Organic Chemical

10.9.1 Osaka Organic Chemical Company Information

10.9.2 Osaka Organic Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Osaka Organic Chemical UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.9.4 Osaka Organic Chemical UV Monomer Products Offered

10.9.5 Osaka Organic Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials

10.10.1 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Company Information

10.10.2 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.10.4 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials UV Monomer Products Offered

10.10.5 Tianjin Jiuri New Materials Recent Development

10.11 Eternal Materials

10.11.1 Eternal Materials Company Information

10.11.2 Eternal Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Eternal Materials UV Monomer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

10.11.4 Eternal Materials UV Monomer Products Offered

10.11.5 Eternal Materials Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 UV Monomer Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 UV Monomer Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 UV Monomer Market Dynamics

11.4.1 UV Monomer Industry Trends

11.4.2 UV Monomer Market Drivers

11.4.3 UV Monomer Market Challenges

11.4.4 UV Monomer Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 UV Monomer Distributors

12.3 UV Monomer Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

