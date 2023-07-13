IoT for Public Safety Market Analysis Key Trends, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, End User Demand and Forecasts to 2028

The “Global IoT for Public Safety Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the IoT for public safety market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, vertical, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT for public safety market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Drivers

The increasing number of terrorist attacks, particularly in public places, and the increasing number of natural calamities, notable floods, are some of the significant factors driving the growth IoT for public safety market.

Growing adoption of IoT as one of the key frameworks of smart cities in numerous countries is boosting the IoT for public safety market.

Restraints

Lack of awareness may hinder the growth of the IoT for public safety market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the IoT for public safety market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players: –

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

IBM

Intrado Corporation

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

Nokia

Sierra Wireless

SMARTCONE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Telit and Others

The growing use of M2M and IoT technologies in communication networks, surveillance systems, and biometric and authentication systems is boosting the growth of the IoT for the public safety market. The advances in IoT platforms, mainly with respect to the security and safety of smart devices, have been underpinning new, exciting avenues in the IoT for the public safety market. The advent of integrated IoT platforms has unlocked rewarding prospects in the market.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The IoT for public safety market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both the demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the IoT for public safety market in these regions.

