Dry Ice Market in North America Trend, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, 2022–2028

The dry ice market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 75.73 million in 2022 to US$ 106.58 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028.

The North America Dry Ice Market 2022 provides a complete assessment of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period till 2030.

The List of TOP KEY PLAYERS in North America Dry Ice Market Report are –

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Dry Ice Corp.

Reliant DRY Ice.

CONTINENTAL CARBONIC Product,Inc.

This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall North America Dry Ice Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2030.

Based on types, the North America Dry Ice Market is primarily split into:

Based on wire type, the market is segmented into brass, zinc-coated, and non-coated. The brass segment registered the largest market share in 2022.



Based on applications, the North America Dry Ice Market covers:

Based on industry, the market is segmented into aerospace, industrial & general mechanics, automotive, healthcare, electronics, and others. The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2022.

