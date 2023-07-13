Hospital Mobile X-ray Market in North America: Analysis and Forecast 2020-2028

North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market was valued at US$ 708.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,559.6 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

X-ray technology is widely used in the healthcare system. It is mostly used in diagnostic applications. The x-ray machines are used in healthcare as a part of radiography, radiotherapy, and fluoroscopic-type procedures. It is also commonly used for fast, highly penetrating imaging in high bone content areas. There are different types of X-ray machines for medical applications in the market, such as mobile, stationary, computed radiography, direct radiography, and others. The machines are installed in hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers. The scope of the hospital mobile X-ray market includes technology, configuration, ward, and region.Thus, the increasing awareness about early diagnosis and increasing prevalence of chronic conditions are expected to create a significant demand for hospital mobile x-ray in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the Hospital mobile x-ray market.

The North America Hospital Mobile X-ray market following are the manufacturers cover –

Agfa-Gevaert Group

SEDECAL

IDETEC MEDICAL IMAGING

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

DMS Imaging

Carestream Health Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l. IMD Group

DELFT IMAGING

OR Technology

The leading players of the North America Hospital Mobile X-ray industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

By Technology:

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Configuration:

Fixed Arm

Rotating Arm

By Ward:

Operating Theatres

Emergency Departments

ICU and Neonatal ICU (Intensive Care Units)

Central X-Ray Departments

Premature Birth Wards

Others

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject.

Table of Contents: North America Hospital Mobile X-ray Market 2020 – 2027

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Hospital Mobile X-ray

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

