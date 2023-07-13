Sulphur Recovery Technology Market is becoming more energy efficient as companies seek to reduce operating costs – Bechtel Corporation, Linde AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil

Global Sulphur Recovery Technology Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sulphur Recovery Technology Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sulphur recovery technology is a process used to remove sulphur from industrial gas emissions. The process is used to control emissions of sulphur dioxide (SO2), a gas that is produced when burning fossil fuels such as coal and oil. Sulphur dioxide is a major contributor to air pollution and can cause respiratory problems in humans. The sulphur recovery process involves removing the sulphur from the gas emissions and converting it into a solid or liquid form. This can be done through a variety of methods, including the use of a scrubber, an absorption tower, or a catalytic converter. Once the sulphur has been removed from the gas emissions, it can be disposed of safely.

Key Trends

The key trends in sulphur recovery technology are:

– Increasing use of natural gas: Natural gas is a major feedstock for sulphur production and its use is growing globally. As a result, sulphur recovery technology is being developed to deal with the increased volumes of sulphur-containing gas.

– Improved energy efficiency: Sulphur recovery technology is becoming more energy efficient as companies seek to reduce operating costs.

– New applications: Sulphur recovery technology is being increasingly used in a variety of industries, such as the food and beverage industry, where it can be used to remove sulphur from products.

– Environmental regulations: Stringent environmental regulations are driving the development of sulphur recovery technology as companies seek to minimise their environmental impact.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Sulphur Recovery Technology market are:

– Increasing environmental concerns over acid rain and other forms of pollution

– Stringent government regulations regarding the emission of sulphur dioxide

– The need for cost-effective methods of sulphur recovery

– The availability of advanced technology for sulphur recovery

Market Segments

The Sulphur Recovery Technology Market is segmented by technology, source of recovery, capacity, and region. By technology, the market is divided into claus process and tail gas treatment. Based on source of recovery, it is bifurcated into oil, gas and others. On the basis of capacity, it is classified into <100 t/D, 101-200 t/D, 201-300 t/D, and >300 t/D. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Sulphur Recovery Technology Market includes players such as Bechtel Corporation, Linde AG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Technip FMC plc CB&I, Chiyoda Corporation, Worley Parsons Ltd., GTC Technology, and KT-Kinetics Technology SpA

