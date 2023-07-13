Flatbed Scanner Market Future Dynamics and Forecast to 2028 – Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, Manufacturing Size, Share and Opportunities and Cost Structure

A scanner that provides a flat glass surface for scanning to hold a sheet of paper, book, or any other object is called a flatbed scanner. Head of the scan is moved below the glass. Flatbed scanners also come with sheet feeders to scan several sheets of paper instead of one at a time. Most flatbed scanners have an adjustable lid that can be lifted to allow scanning of magazines, books, and other thick items. This is a significant advantage over sheet-fed scanners or copiers sometimes referred to as automatic document feeders, which can accept paper documents only. Flatbed scanners are more versatile than sheet-fed scanners, owing to their large size capacity and capability to scan thick objects.

The global flatbed scanner market is segmented on the basis of type, solution, application, industry vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as below 2000 DPI, 2000-4000 DPI, above 4000 DPI. On the basis of solution, market is segmented as portable, PCMM. On the basis of application, market is segmented as residential, commercial, industrial. On the basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as building and construction, IT and telecom, healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, others

