Metabisulphite Market is driven by wide range of applications in food and beverage, water treatment, and oil and gas industries – Ak Kim Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd

Sodium metabisulphite is a white, crystalline powder with a strong sulphur smell. It is used as a food preservative and as an antifungal agent. It is also used in photography, paper manufacturing, and in the textile industry.

Sodium metabisulphite is a food preservative because it inhibits the growth of bacteria and fungi. It is also used as an antifungal agent. Sodium metabisulphite is used in photography because it prevents the deterioration of photographic film. It is also used in paper manufacturing because it helps to bleach paper and to remove impurities. In the textile industry, sodium metabisulphite is used to bleached fabrics.

Key Trends

The key trends in sodium metabisulphite technology are its use as a food preservative, as a disinfectant, and as an antifungal agent. It is also used in the textile industry as a bleaching agent and in the paper industry as a paper whitener.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the sodium metabisulphite market are its wide range of applications in food and beverage, water treatment, and oil and gas industries. It is also used as a preservative and disinfectant in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, its ability to remove chlorine from water makes it an ideal water treatment chemical. Additionally, its use in the oil and gas industry for the removal of hydrogen sulfide makes it a valuable chemical in this industry.

Market Segments

The Sodium Metabisulphite Market is segmented on the segmented into grade, end-user, and region. Based on grade, the market is segmented into food, non-food, and photo. Based on end user, the report includes food and beverage, pharmaceutical, water treatment plants, paper and pulp, photography industry, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Sodium Metabisulphite Market report includes players such asAk Kim Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Aditya Birla Chemicals, BASF SE, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd, Yuanye Chemical Co., Ltd, Ineos Calabrian Corporation, Esseco Group S.r.l., Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Jiading Malu Chemical Co., Ltd.

