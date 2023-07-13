North America Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Revenue to Surpass US$ 302.7 Mn by 2028 at 8% CAGR: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Global Analysis by Business Market Insights

The Arterial blood gas kits market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 176.3 million in 2021 to US$ 302.7 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028.

North America Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market 2021 – 2028 report offers insights into the newest growth and trends. It summarizes crucial aspects of the market, with target on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and operations. North America Arterial Blood Gas Kits market 2021 – 2028 offers qualitative as well as quantitative information data relating to the factors, challenges, and opportunities that may define the expansion of the market over the forecast period. The report aims to supply a further illustration of the newest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Radiometer Medical ApS

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical

Opti Medical Systems, Inc.

Westmed Medical

Siemens Healthineers AG

ITL Biomedical

i-SENS, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

North America Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market Segmentation:

By Product

1 mL (Syringe Volume)

3 mL (Syringe Volume)

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Country

North America US Canada Mexico



An arterial blood gas (ABG) is a blood test carried out by taking blood from an artery, rather than a vein. It is performed so that an accurate measurement of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels can be obtained, which then allows the patients oxygen to be delivered appropriately. The kit includes a needle protection sheath that cores the bevel and encapsulates the contaminated needle to prevent blood spatter. The integral safety clips on the syringe allows for audible and visual confirmation that the needle is secure. Syringes are available non-vented or with a rear vented system which automatically evacuates air out the back of the syringe as the blood fills during the draw. Arterial blood gas tests are also performed on patients in respiratory distress, such as an asthma attack.

The North America Arterial Blood Gas Kits Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

