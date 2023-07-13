Corrugated Boards Market Size is Expected to Boost the Demand and Growth by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Corrugated Boards Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application (Food and Beverage, E-commerce, Consumer Durables, Electrical and Electronics, and Others),’’ the market was valued at US$ 127,139.07 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 192,153.31 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Some of the companies competing in the Corrugated Boards Market:

IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A. Smurfit Kappa Klabin S.A. WestRock Company International Paper Arcor Klingele Papierwerke GmbH & Co. KG Papeles y Conversiones de México Mondi NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

Key Industry Insights

This Market report is a wide audit that incorporates an itemized review of the Corrugated Boards business. The report clarifies kind of Corrugated Boards and application in various verticals of the market with respect to different nations and key areas. The examination has recorded and assessed all the central members in the worldwide Corrugated Boards market and analyzed them based on various measurements, for example, yearly deals shipments volume, verifiable development rates, market income, and promoting techniques. Based on every one of these discoveries, the worldwide Corrugated Boards industry study report proposes key intends to improve market positions for existing business sector members.

