Food Service Packaging Market Worth USD 129,728.93 million by 2028 by Focusing Global Industry Revenue and Growth

The food service packaging market was valued at US$ 86,372.08 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 129,728.93 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028. Food service packaging products are used for the service or packaging of prepared foods and drinks. These products are made from materials such as plastic, metal, paper, and glass. The plastic segment held the largest share in the global food service packaging market in 2020. There is a high demand for different food service packaging products from eat-in or takeaway foodservice establishments and home delivery.

Major key players covered in this report

• Graphic Packaging International, LLC

• Amcor PLC

• Cambay Technopack Private Limited

• Huhtamaki Global

• AR Packaging

• WestRock Company

• Genpak, LLC

• Vegware Ltd

• BeGreen Packaging

• Stora Enso

The adoption of fresh and nutritious ready-to-cook meals is increasing, which is boosting the demand for easy-to-cook packaging. Due to time constraints faced by the individuals, ready-to-cook meals help the masses to manage their eating time. Further, continuous demand for frozen, processed & semi-processed food items with higher nutritional values by individuals is helping the food packaging manufacturers increase their production capacity of packaging products for diversified product categories.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Food Service Packaging Market

The COVID-19 pandemic disturbed manufacturing processes due to restrictions imposed by government authorities in various countries. The pandemic caused supply chain disruptions in key packaging materials. Social distancing policies enforced the closure of restaurants, bars, and clubs. Widespread travel bans and the closure of institutes and companies have hit associated food service operators.

There has been an increase in hygiene consciousness about food and packaging among consumers. With the outbreak of COVID-19, people have avoided direct contact with restaurants and preferred online delivery systems, which has created a demand for different food service packaging products. As the economies started reviving their operations in 2021, the demand for various food service packaging products rose for different applications.

Global Food Service Packaging Market

Material

• Plastic

• Metal

Packaging Type

• Flexible

• Rigid

Application

• Beverages

• Prepared Meals

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Dairy Products

