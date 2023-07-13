Inertial Measurement Unit Market expected to witness a sustainable growth and forecast 2021- 2031 | Northrop Grumman, Lord MicroStrain, and Epson Europe Electronic

Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Inertial Measurement Unit Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) is a device that measures and reports a body’s specific force, angular rate, and sometimes the body’s magnetic field in order to determine its attitude. An IMU allows a body to be tracked in three-dimensional space. IMUs are typically used in conjunction with a computer and specialized software to plot position, velocity, and acceleration data over time.

Key Trends

Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) technology has seen significant advancements in recent years, driven by the need for more accurate and reliable navigation in a variety of applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, and robotics. IMUs typically consist of three orthogonal gyroscopes and three orthogonal accelerometers, which are used to measure angular velocity and linear acceleration, respectively.

One of the key trends in IMU technology is the miniaturization of sensors. This has been driven by the need for smaller and more portable devices, as well as the need for more sensors in some applications, such as autonomous vehicles. As a result, IMUs are now available in a variety of form factors, including chips, boards, and modules.

Another trend is the use of MEMS (microelectromechanical systems) technology in IMUs. This has resulted in lower power consumption, as well as smaller and more rugged sensors. MEMS-based IMUs are also less expensive than their traditional counterparts.

Key Drivers

There are three key drivers of the Inertial Measurement Unit market:

Increasing demand for IMUs in consumer electronics Growing demand for IMUs in automotive applications Increasing demand for IMUs in aerospace and defense applications

Market Segmentation

The Inertial Measurement Unit Market market is segmented by component, technology, grade, platform, end-user and region. By component, the market is divided into accelerometers, gyroscopes, magnetometers and other sensors. By technology, the market is divided into mechanical gyro, ring laser gyro, fiber optic gyro, MEMs and others. By grade, the market is bifurcated into marine grade, navigation grade, tactical grade, space grade and commercial grade. By platform, the market is segmented into aircraft, missiles, satellites/space vehicles and marine vessels. By end user, the market is classified into aerospace, defense and commercial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Inertial Measurement Unit Market market are Teledyne Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Bosch, Invensense, Kearfott, Sparton Corporation, STMicroelectronics, VectorNav Technologies, Northrop Grumman, Lord MicroStrain, and Epson Europe Electronic.

