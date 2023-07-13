Streaming Analytics Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Cloudera, Intel Corporation, Quix, Informatica

Global Streaming Analytics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Streaming Analytics Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Streaming analytics is the process of analyzing data in real time. It can be used to detect and respond to events as they happen, and to identify patterns and trends. Streaming analytics can be used to monitor and manage systems and processes, and to make decisions in real time. It can also be used to provide insights into customer behavior, and to detect and prevent fraud.

Key Trends

There are few key trends in streaming analytics technology:

Increased demand for real-time data: In our increasingly connected world, businesses are demanding more and more data in real-time. This data is used to make decisions about everything from pricing to inventory to marketing. Improved hardware and software: The hardware and software necessary to perform streaming analytics has become more sophisticated and easier to use. This has made it more accessible to a wider range of businesses, regardless of size or budget.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the streaming analytics market, which are expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Some of these drivers include the increasing need for real-time data analytics, the growing need for faster decision making, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The need for real-time data analytics is one of the key drivers of the streaming analytics market. Organizations are increasingly realizing the importance of being able to analyze data in real time in order to make better and faster decisions.

The growing need for faster decision making is another key driver of the streaming analytics market. In today’s business environment, organizations need to be able to make decisions quickly in order to stay ahead of the competition.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is another key driver of the streaming analytics market. Cloud-based solutions offer several advantages over traditional on-premise solutions, such as lower costs, scalability, and flexibility.

Market Segments

The streaming analytics market is segmented by component, deployment type, end-user, and region. By component, the market is divided into software, services, and support and maintenance. Based on deployment type, it is bifurcated into cloud, and on premise. On the basis of end-user , the market is classified into media and entertainment, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global streaming analytics market includes players such as Google, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Cloudera, Intel Corporation, Quix, Informatica, Amazon Web Services, Adobe, and others.

