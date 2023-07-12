Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2021-2031

New York, Global Passenger Boarding Bridge Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Passenger Boarding Bridge Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A passenger boarding bridge is an enclosed, movable walkway that extends from an airport terminal gate to an aircraft door. They are used to board and disembark passengers in all weather conditions, and are typically found at larger airports.

Passenger boarding bridges are usually powered by hydraulic or electric motors, and can be raised or lowered to match the height of the aircraft door. They are typically covered to protect passengers from the elements, and have an enclosed walkway with handrails on both sides.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Passenger Boarding Bridge technology. One is the move towards automated systems. This means that the bridges are operated by computers, which can improve safety and efficiency.

Another trend is the use of alternative energy sources to power the bridges. This can help to reduce emissions and operating costs.

Finally, there is a trend towards using more recycled and sustainable materials in the construction of the bridges. This can help to reduce the environmental impact of the bridges.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Passenger Boarding Bridge market. Firstly, the growth in air travel is fuelling the demand for these bridges as they provide a safe and efficient way to board and disembark aircraft.

Secondly, the need for improved passenger experience is also driving the market as these bridges offer a smoother and quicker way to get on and off the plane.

Lastly, the increasing number of airports and airlines investing in these bridges is also contributing to the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The Passenger Boarding Bridge Market is segmented by type, structure, drive system, and region. By type, the market is classified into fixed and movable. By structure, the market is bifurcated into steel-walled and glass- walled. By drive system, the market is classified into hydraulic system and electro-mechanical system. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Passenger Boarding Bridge Market are JBT Corporation, ShinMaywa Industries Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Adelte S.L., China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd., PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Airport Equipment (Division of J&D McLennan), Vataple Machinery Co. Ltd. and FMT Sweden.

