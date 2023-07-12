Pallet Truck Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2021-2031 | Kion group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Jungheinrich AG

Global Pallet Truck Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pallet Truck Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A pallet truck is a piece of material handling equipment that is used to move heavy or bulky items from one location to another. Pallet trucks are available in a variety of sizes and designs to suit the needs of different businesses. The most common type of pallet truck is the manual pallet truck, which is operated by a person using a lever to raise and lower the forks.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in pallet truck technology. One is the increasing use of electric pallet trucks. Electric pallet trucks are powered by batteries, which makes them more environmentally friendly than gas-powered pallet trucks. Electric pallet trucks also have lower operating costs than gas-powered pallet trucks.

Another trend is the increasing use of automated pallet trucks. Automated pallet trucks are controlled by a computer system, which reduces the need for human operators. Automated pallet trucks can also be operated remotely, which reduces the risk of injuries to operators.

Finally, there is a trend towards the use of more durable and reliable pallet trucks. This is driven by the need for pallet trucks to be able to operate in more demanding environments, such as warehouses with high ceilings or in cold storage facilities.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Pallet Truck market include the growing demand for automated warehouse solutions and the need for efficient and cost-effective material handling solutions. The market is also driven by the increasing adoption of pallet trucks in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive.

Market Segmentation

By Control

Manual

Semi-Electric

Electric

Others

By Product Type

Standard

Quarter

Others

Key Players

The key players in the Pallet Truck Market are Kion group, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Logisnext, Jungheinrich AG, Crown Equipment Corporation, Hyster Company, Goscor Lifts Truck, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Godrej & Boyce and Nilkamal Limited.

