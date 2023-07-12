Nickel Carbonate Market Analysis By Size, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts,2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Nickel Carbonate Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Nickel carbonate is a greenish-black inorganic compound that is used in electroplating, as a pigment, and as a catalyst. It is insoluble in water and has a molecular weight of 231.42 g/mol.

Key Trends

The key trends in Nickel Carbonate technology are the development of new process technologies to improve productivity and the quality of the final product, as well as the development of new applications for this versatile material.

One of the most important process developments in recent years has been the introduction of the hydroxide precipitation process, which allows for the production of a higher quality product with fewer impurities. This process has been adopted by many producers and is now the industry standard.

Other process developments include the use of alternative raw materials, such as laterites, to produce nickel carbonate. This has the potential to reduce production costs and improve the sustainability of the process.

In terms of new applications, nickel carbonate is being increasingly used as a catalyst in a number of industrial processes, such as the production of hydrogen peroxide. This is due to its high activity and low toxicity. Nickel carbonate is also being explored as a potential electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the nickel carbonate market.

Firstly, nickel is a key component in the production of stainless steel, which is used in a wide range of applications including construction, automotive, and consumer goods. As such, the demand for nickel carbonate is closely linked to the overall demand for stainless steel.

Secondly, nickel carbonate is also used in the production of batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries. This is due to the fact that nickel is a key component in the cathode of these batteries. As the demand for electric vehicles and other battery-powered devices continues to grow, the demand for nickel carbonate is expected to increase as well.

Market Segments

The nickel carbonate market bifurcated on the basis of Ni content, application, and region. On the basis of Ni content, it is segmented into < 38%, 38% – 42%, 42% – 46%, and > 46%. By application, it is analyzed across electroplating, catalysts, pigments, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The nickel carbonate market report includes players such as American Elements, Liangren Chemicals, Umicore, Reullei, Thermo Fischer Scientific, abcr GmbH, Himalaya Industries, Uma Chemicals, Eramet, and Jinchuan Group.

