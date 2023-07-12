Marine Life Raft Market Market Outlook And Forecast To 2031 – Fujikura Composites, VIKING LIFE, Survitec Group Limited, Zodiac, Brastech

New York, Global Marine Life Raft Market from Global Insight Services is the only authoritative source for intelligence on the Marine Life Raft Market . The report will provide you with an analysis of the impact of the latest market disruptions such as the Russo-Ukrainian War and Covid-19 on the market. The report provides a qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters Analysis and PESTLE. The report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographic regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as mergers and acquisitions activities in the market.

A marine life raft is a type of lifeboat that is designed for use in the event of a shipwreck or other maritime emergency. These rafts are typically made from high-quality materials such as aluminum or steel, and they are equipped with a variety of features that can help to keep passengers safe and comfortable until they are rescued. Some of these features include food and water supplies, first-aid kits, and flares. Marine life rafts can accommodate anywhere from two to 50 people, and they are typically stored in a special compartment on the ship.

Key Trends

There has been a trend in recent years towards lighter, more compact and easier to deploy marine life rafts. This is in response to the needs of boaters who are looking for products that are easier to store and transport, and that can be deployed quickly and easily in an emergency.

Some of the latest trends in marine life raft technology include inflatable rafts that can be packed into a small bag, making them easy to store onboard a boat or in a car. These rafts can be deployed quickly and easily, and provide a stable platform in the event of a capsizing or other emergency.

There has also been a trend towards rafts that are self-righting, meaning they will automatically right themselves if they capsize. This is a valuable feature for boaters who may not be able to right the raft themselves in an emergency situation.

Finally, there has been a trend towards rafts that are equipped with a variety of safety features, such as built-in GPS tracking, to help rescuers locate a stranded vessel. This is a valuable feature for boaters who may find themselves in a remote location or who may have difficulty communicating their position in an emergency.

Key Drivers

-The key drivers of the marine life raft market include the increasing maritime trade, the need for compliance with international regulations, and the growing awareness of the importance of safety at sea.

-The maritime trade has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by the globalization of the economy and the increasing demand for goods and services. This has led to an increase in the number of ships and vessels plying the world’s oceans, and a corresponding increase in the risk of accidents and emergencies at sea.

-In response to this, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has adopted a number of conventions and regulations aimed at improving safety at sea. Among these is the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), which requires that all passenger and cargo ships carry enough lifeboats and life rafts to accommodate all persons on board.

-The SOLAS requirements have been a major driver of the marine life raft market, as shipowners and operators seek to comply with the regulations. In addition, the growing awareness of the importance of safety at sea has led to an increase in the demand for life rafts, as passengers and crew members seek to protect themselves in the event of an accident or emergency.

Market Segments

The Marine Life Raft Market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, end use industry, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. By product type, it is classified into rigid and inflatable. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into less than 5 people, 5 to 10 people, 10-18 people, and more than 18 people .By end use industry, it is classified into leisure and commercial. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Marine Life Raft Market report includes players such as Fujikura Composites, VIKING LIFE, Survitec Group Limited, Zodiac, Brastech, LALIZAS, Liferaft Systems Australia, MIZUNO MARINE Co.,Ltd., Plastimo, and Ovatek Inc.

