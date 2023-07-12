Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market – Latest Scenario and Future Aspect Analysis 2022-2031

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “ Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A low rolling resistance tire is a type of tire that is designed to minimize the energy lost as the tire rolls. This is achieved by reducing the amount of friction between the tire and the road. The benefits of low rolling resistance tires include improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

Top Key Players in Low Rolling Resistance Tire market: Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Pirelli & C S.p.A, Hankook Tire

Key Trends

Low Rolling Resistance Tires (LRR tires) are made from a variety of different materials, including synthetic rubber, silica, and carbon black. The use of these materials allows for the tires to have a lower rolling resistance, which results in fuel savings and reduced emissions.

Key Drivers

Low Rolling Resistance Tire market is expected to be driven by the increasing fuel efficiency standards and the need for reducing emissions. Low Rolling Resistance Tire helps in reducing the rolling resistance of the vehicle, which in turn, helps in saving fuel and reducing emissions. In addition, the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the Low Rolling Resistance Tire market.

Market Segments

The Low Rolling Resistance Tire Market is segmented by vehicle type, width, sales channel, and region. By vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Based on width, it is bifurcated into dual type and width band type. On the basis of sales channel, it is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

