Water Repellent Textile market: Drivers, Threats, and Opportunities between 2023-2029 | DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes

“The Water Repellent Textile global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Water Repellent Textile global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Water Repellent Textile, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Water Repellent Textile global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : DSM, Toray Industries, Porelle Membranes, Lafayette USA Corp, Anand Fabrics, Carrington Textiles, Polartec Neoshell, Finetex EnE, Gore, Performax, Sympatex, Swmintl, Arkema, Derekduck, Dentik

Request a sample of the report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample/1581198

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Water Repellent Textile market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Water Repellent Textile market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize/1581198

Table of Contents:

1 Water Repellent Textile Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Water Repellent Textile Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Hardshell Fabrics

1.2.3 Softshell Fabrics

1.3 Water Repellent Textile Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Workwear

1.3.3 Protective Cloth

1.3.4 Outdoor Cloth

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.4 Global Water Repellent Textile Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Water Repellent Textile, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Water Repellent Textile Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Water Repellent Textile Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Water Repellent Textile, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Water Repellent Textile, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Water Repellent Textile, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Water Repellent Textile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Water Repellent Textile Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Water Repellent Textile Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Water Repellent Textile Production by Region

3.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Region (2018-2029)

3.2.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Water Repellent Textile by Region (2024-2029)

3.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Region (2018-2029)

3.4.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Water Repellent Textile by Region (2024-2029)

3.5 Global Water Repellent Textile Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Water Repellent Textile Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Water Repellent Textile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.2 Europe Water Repellent Textile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.3 China Water Repellent Textile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.4 Japan Water Repellent Textile Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

4 Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.2.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2029)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Water Repellent Textile Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.3.2 North America Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.3.3 United States

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Water Repellent Textile Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.4.2 Europe Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Water Repellent Textile Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Water Repellent Textile Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Water Repellent Textile Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Type (2018-2029)

5.1.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Type (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Price by Type (2018-2029)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Application (2018-2029)

6.1.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.2.1 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Water Repellent Textile Price by Application (2018-2029)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DSM

7.1.1 DSM Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.1.2 DSM Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DSM Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 DSM Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Toray Industries

7.2.1 Toray Industries Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Industries Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Toray Industries Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Toray Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Porelle Membranes

7.3.1 Porelle Membranes Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.3.2 Porelle Membranes Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Porelle Membranes Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Porelle Membranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Porelle Membranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Lafayette USA Corp

7.4.1 Lafayette USA Corp Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lafayette USA Corp Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Lafayette USA Corp Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Lafayette USA Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Lafayette USA Corp Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Anand Fabrics

7.5.1 Anand Fabrics Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.5.2 Anand Fabrics Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Anand Fabrics Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 Anand Fabrics Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Anand Fabrics Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Carrington Textiles

7.6.1 Carrington Textiles Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carrington Textiles Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Carrington Textiles Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 Carrington Textiles Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Carrington Textiles Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Polartec Neoshell

7.7.1 Polartec Neoshell Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.7.2 Polartec Neoshell Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Polartec Neoshell Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Polartec Neoshell Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Polartec Neoshell Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Finetex EnE

7.8.1 Finetex EnE Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.8.2 Finetex EnE Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Finetex EnE Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Finetex EnE Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Finetex EnE Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Gore

7.9.1 Gore Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gore Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Gore Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Gore Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Gore Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Performax

7.10.1 Performax Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.10.2 Performax Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Performax Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 Performax Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Performax Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Sympatex

7.11.1 Sympatex Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sympatex Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Sympatex Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Sympatex Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Sympatex Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Swmintl

7.12.1 Swmintl Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.12.2 Swmintl Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Swmintl Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.12.4 Swmintl Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Swmintl Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Arkema

7.13.1 Arkema Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.13.2 Arkema Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Arkema Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.13.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Derekduck

7.14.1 Derekduck Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.14.2 Derekduck Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Derekduck Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.14.4 Derekduck Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Derekduck Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Dentik

7.15.1 Dentik Water Repellent Textile Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dentik Water Repellent Textile Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Dentik Water Repellent Textile Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.15.4 Dentik Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Dentik Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water Repellent Textile Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water Repellent Textile Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Water Repellent Textile Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water Repellent Textile Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water Repellent Textile Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water Repellent Textile Distributors

8.5 Water Repellent Textile Customers

9 Water Repellent Textile Market Dynamics

9.1 Water Repellent Textile Industry Trends

9.2 Water Repellent Textile Market Drivers

9.3 Water Repellent Textile Market Challenges

9.4 Water Repellent Textile Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

Contact US:

QY RESEARCH, INC.

17890 CASTLETON STREET

SUITE 369, CITY OF INDUSTRY

CA – 91748, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

+1 626 539 9760 / +91 8669986909

[email protected] / [email protected]”