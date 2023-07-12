Textile Composite Materials market: Factors Benefitting Emergence of New Entrants | Toray, Sigmatex, Chomarat

“The Textile Composite Materials global market is thoroughly researched in this report, noting important aspects like market competition, global and regional growth, market segmentation and market structure. The report author analysts have estimated the size of the global market in terms of value and volume using the latest research tools and techniques. The report also includes estimates for market share, revenue, production, consumption, gross profit margin, CAGR, and other key factors. Readers can enhance their knowledge on the trading strategies, recent developments, current and future progress of the key players in the Textile Composite Materials global market.

The report includes an in-depth study of the global market segment Textile Composite Materials, where segments and sub-segments are analyzed in quite detail. This research will help players focus on high growth segments and modify their business strategy, if needed. The Textile Composite Materials global market is segmented based on type, application and geography. The regional segmentation research presented in the report provides players with valuable insights and data regarding key geographic markets such as North America, China, Europe, India , US, UK and MEA. Our researchers and analysts use reliable primary and secondary sources for research and data.

Major Players : Toray, Sigmatex, Chomarat, Mitsubishi Chemical, BGF Industries, SGL Carbon, Hexcel, Selcom, Gernitex, Guangwei composite material, Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology, Oxeon, Formosa Taffeta, Hyundai Fiber, Jiangsu Hengshen, Zhongjian Technology

Study Coverage: This section includes brief information about key products sold in the global Textile Composite Materials market followed by an overview of important segments and manufacturers covered in the report. It also gives highlights of market size growth rates of different type and application segments. Furthermore, it includes information about study objectives and years considered for the complete research study.

Executive Summary: Here, the report focuses on key trends of various products and other markets. It also shares analysis of the competitive landscape, where prominent players and market concentration ratio are shed light upon. Prominent players are studied on the basis of their date of market entry, products, manufacturing base distribution, and headquarters.

Market Size by Manufacturer: In this part of the report, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and price, revenue, and production by manufacturer are analyzed. This section also provides revenue and production shares by manufacturer.

Production by Region: Apart from global production and revenue shares by region, the authors have shared critical information about regional production in different geographical markets. Each regional market is analyzed taking into account vital factors, viz. import and export, key players, and revenue, besides production.

Consumption by Region: The report concentrates on global and regional consumption here. It provides figures related to global consumption by region such as consumption market share. All of the regional markets studied are assessed on the basis of consumption by country and application followed by analysis of country-level markets.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, revenue, and production by type.

Market Size by Application: It gives an overview of market size analysis by application followed by analysis of consumption market share, consumption, and breakdown data by application.

Key Industry Players: Leading players of the industry are profiled here on the basis of economic activity and plans, SWOT analysis, products, revenue, production, and other company details.

Entry Strategy for Key Countries: Entry strategies for all of the country-level markets studied in the report are provided here.

Production Forecasts: Apart from global production and revenue forecasts, this section provides production and revenue forecasts by region. It also includes forecast of key producers, where important regions and countries are taken into consideration, followed by forecast by type.

Consumption Forecast: It includes global consumption forecast by application and region. In addition, it provides consumption forecast for all regional markets studied in the report.

Opportunities and Challenges, Threats, and Affecting Factors: It includes Porter’s Five Forces analysis, market challenges, opportunities, and other market dynamics.

Key Findings of the Study: These give a clear picture of the current and future status of the global Textile Composite Materials market.

Table of Contents:

1 Textile Composite Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Textile Composite Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2029

1.2.2 Fabric/Fabric Composites

1.2.3 Polymer/Textile Composites

1.2.4 Metal/Fabric Composites

1.3 Textile Composite Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Market Value Growth Rate Analysis by Application: 2022 VS 2029

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Wind Power

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.4.4 Global Textile Composite Materials Market Average Price Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

1.5 Assumptions and Limitations

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.3 Global Key Players of Textile Composite Materials, Industry Ranking, 2021 VS 2022 VS 2023

2.4 Global Textile Composite Materials Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.5 Global Textile Composite Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2023)

2.6 Global Key Manufacturers of Textile Composite Materials, Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.7 Global Key Manufacturers of Textile Composite Materials, Product Offered and Application

2.8 Global Key Manufacturers of Textile Composite Materials, Date of Enter into This Industry

2.9 Textile Composite Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.9.1 Textile Composite Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.9.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Textile Composite Materials Players Market Share by Revenue

2.10 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Textile Composite Materials Production by Region

3.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Region (2018-2029)

3.2.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Forecasted Production Value of Textile Composite Materials by Region (2024-2029)

3.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

3.4 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Region (2018-2029)

3.4.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Market Share by Region (2018-2023)

3.4.2 Global Forecasted Production of Textile Composite Materials by Region (2024-2029)

3.5 Global Textile Composite Materials Market Price Analysis by Region (2018-2023)

3.6 Global Textile Composite Materials Production and Value, Year-over-Year Growth

3.6.1 North America Textile Composite Materials Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.2 Europe Textile Composite Materials Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.3 China Textile Composite Materials Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

3.6.4 Japan Textile Composite Materials Production Value Estimates and Forecasts (2018-2029)

4 Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Consumption Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.2.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Forecasted Consumption by Region (2024-2029)

4.3 North America

4.3.1 North America Textile Composite Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.3.2 North America Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.3.3 United States

4.3.4 Canada

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Textile Composite Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.4.2 Europe Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.4.3 Germany

4.4.4 France

4.4.5 U.K.

4.4.6 Italy

4.4.7 Russia

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.5.1 Asia Pacific Textile Composite Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Region: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.5.2 Asia Pacific Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Region (2018-2029)

4.5.3 China

4.5.4 Japan

4.5.5 South Korea

4.5.6 China Taiwan

4.5.7 Southeast Asia

4.5.8 India

4.6 Latin America, Middle East & Africa

4.6.1 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Textile Composite Materials Consumption Growth Rate by Country: 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

4.6.2 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Textile Composite Materials Consumption by Country (2018-2029)

4.6.3 Mexico

4.6.4 Brazil

4.6.5 Turkey

4.6.6 GCC Countries

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Type (2018-2029)

5.1.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Type (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Type (2024-2029)

5.1.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Type (2018-2029)

5.2.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Type (2018-2023)

5.2.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Type (2024-2029)

5.2.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value Market Share by Type (2018-2029)

5.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Price by Type (2018-2029)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Application (2018-2029)

6.1.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Application (2018-2023)

6.1.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production by Application (2024-2029)

6.1.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Application (2018-2029)

6.2.1 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Application (2018-2023)

6.2.2 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value by Application (2024-2029)

6.2.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Production Value Market Share by Application (2018-2029)

6.3 Global Textile Composite Materials Price by Application (2018-2029)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Toray

7.1.1 Toray Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.1.2 Toray Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Toray Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.1.4 Toray Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Toray Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Sigmatex

7.2.1 Sigmatex Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sigmatex Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Sigmatex Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.2.4 Sigmatex Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Sigmatex Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Chomarat

7.3.1 Chomarat Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chomarat Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Chomarat Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Chomarat Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Chomarat Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 BGF Industries

7.5.1 BGF Industries Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.5.2 BGF Industries Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.5.3 BGF Industries Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.5.4 BGF Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 BGF Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SGL Carbon

7.6.1 SGL Carbon Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.6.2 SGL Carbon Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SGL Carbon Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.6.4 SGL Carbon Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SGL Carbon Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Hexcel

7.7.1 Hexcel Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hexcel Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Hexcel Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.7.4 Hexcel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Hexcel Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Selcom

7.8.1 Selcom Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Selcom Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Selcom Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.8.4 Selcom Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Selcom Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Gernitex

7.9.1 Gernitex Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gernitex Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Gernitex Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.9.4 Gernitex Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Gernitex Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Guangwei composite material

7.10.1 Guangwei composite material Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.10.2 Guangwei composite material Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Guangwei composite material Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.10.4 Guangwei composite material Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Guangwei composite material Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology

7.11.1 Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.11.2 Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.11.4 Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Shanghai Hummer Construction Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Oxeon

7.12.1 Oxeon Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oxeon Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Oxeon Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.12.4 Oxeon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Oxeon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Formosa Taffeta

7.13.1 Formosa Taffeta Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.13.2 Formosa Taffeta Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Formosa Taffeta Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.13.4 Formosa Taffeta Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Formosa Taffeta Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Hyundai Fiber

7.14.1 Hyundai Fiber Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hyundai Fiber Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Hyundai Fiber Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.14.4 Hyundai Fiber Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Hyundai Fiber Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jiangsu Hengshen

7.15.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.15.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Zhongjian Technology

7.16.1 Zhongjian Technology Textile Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhongjian Technology Textile Composite Materials Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Zhongjian Technology Textile Composite Materials Production, Value, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

7.16.4 Zhongjian Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Zhongjian Technology Recent Developments/Updates

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Textile Composite Materials Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Textile Composite Materials Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

8.3 Textile Composite Materials Production Mode & Process

8.4 Textile Composite Materials Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Textile Composite Materials Sales Channels

8.4.2 Textile Composite Materials Distributors

8.5 Textile Composite Materials Customers

9 Textile Composite Materials Market Dynamics

9.1 Textile Composite Materials Industry Trends

9.2 Textile Composite Materials Market Drivers

9.3 Textile Composite Materials Market Challenges

9.4 Textile Composite Materials Market Restraints

10 Research Finding and Conclusion

11 Methodology and Data Source

11.1 Methodology/Research Approach

11.1.1 Research Programs/Design

11.1.2 Market Size Estimation

11.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

11.2 Data Source

11.2.1 Secondary Sources

11.2.2 Primary Sources

11.3 Author List

11.4 Disclaimer

