Dietary Fibres Market Research report 2021: Boosting the growth worldwide: Market dynamics, market scope and market size estimation, forecast to 2031 – Beneo, ADM, Tereos, Cargill

Dietary fiber, also known as roughage, is the indigestible part of plant foods that passes through the body undigested. It is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Dietary fiber has a number of health benefits, including promoting regularity, preventing constipation, and reducing the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. It can also help you lose weight by making you feel fuller after eating.

Most people need about 25 grams of dietary fiber per day, but most Americans only consume about 15 grams per day. To increase your dietary fiber intake, eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. You can also take a fiber supplement.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in dietary fibre technology.

Firstly, there is a trend towards the use of more natural and less processed fibres. This is in response to consumer demand for more natural and less processed foods.

Secondly, there is a trend towards the use of more soluble fibres. This is because soluble fibres have a number of health benefits, including the ability to bind to cholesterol and reduce its absorption in the gut.

Finally, there is a trend towards the use of more functional fibres. Functional fibres are those that have been specifically designed to have a specific health benefit, such as prebiotic fibres that promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Key Drivers

The market is driven by the health benefits associated with dietary fibers, an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers, and a rise in the prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases.

The health benefits associated with dietary fibers include the prevention of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, type II diabetes, and colorectal cancer.

The increase in the number of health-conscious consumers is resulting in an increased demand for dietary fibers. The prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases is also fuelling the growth of the dietary fibers market.

Market Segments

The Dietary fibres Market is segmented by raw material, type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into soluble, and insoluble. Based on raw materials, it is bifurcated into fruits, vegetables, cereals, and others. On the basis of application, it is divided into food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global Dietary fibres market includes players such as Beneo, ADM, Tereos, Cargill, Dupont, Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, The Green Labs LLC, Nexira, and others.

