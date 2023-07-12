Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Research report 2022: Boosting the growth Worldwide: Market dynamics, trends, Market Scope and Market Size Estimation, Forecast to 2031

New York, Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.\

Laboratory benchtop automation is the use of robots and other automated equipment to perform tasks on a laboratory benchtop. This can include tasks such as pipetting, media preparation, and plate handling. Benchtop automation can speed up laboratory processes and improve accuracy and reproducibility.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in laboratory benchtop automation technology.

One of the most important is the trend towards more user-friendly and intuitive interfaces. This is in response to the growing number of users who are not trained in traditional laboratory techniques and who require more guidance in order to use benchtop automation effectively.

Another key trend is the move towards more modular and scalable systems. This is driven by the need for flexibility in laboratory automation, as well as the need to reduce costs.

Finally, there is a trend toward integrating benchtop automation systems with other laboratory systems and equipment.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the laboratory benchtop automation market are increasing adoption of automation in laboratories, rising demand for miniaturization of laboratory processes, and increasing demand for high throughput screening.

Other factors such as government initiatives to promote the adoption of automation in laboratories and increasing investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in research and development activities are also driving the growth of this market.

Market Segments

The laboratory benchtop automation market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into robotics systems, automation system accessories, and others. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into R&D institutes, pharmaceuticals, hospitals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global laboratory benchtop automation market includes players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Beckmann Coulter Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Abbott, Logos Biosystems Inc., Eppendorf , and others.

