Digital Assurance Market Size, Growth, Industry Trends, Global Demand, and Forecast 2023-2028

The “Global Digital Assurance Market Analysis to 2028″ is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the digital assurance market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, organization size, vertical, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital assurance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Drivers

The growing use of test automation leads to minor operational costs and improves the QA, and increasing the need for API monitoring in the digital economy is the prime factor driving the growth of the digital assurance market.

The increasing need for Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy boosts the growth of the digital assurance market.

Restraints

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the digital assurance market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Accenture

Capgemini

Cigniti Technologies Limited

Cognizant

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tavant

Testhouse

Wipro Limited

High investment and maintenance costs and lack of expertise to intake of new technology are some of the factors hindering the growth of the digital assurance market.

Digital assurance is quality assurance practices to ensure smooth connections among different parts of digital ecosystems incorporating interconnected procedures, individuals, and things cutting over the mobile, social, analytics, and cloud stack. The digital assurance practices become critical for the organization, facing complexities externally and internally from the environment. The main goal is to develop the other functionalities without changing the core competence.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The digital assurance market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both the demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the digital assurance market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges,

Continued….

