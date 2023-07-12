Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2021 to 2028 in North America: Growth Factors and Market 2021 to 2028 Dynamics

North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market was valued at US$ 302.66 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 435.71 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.

During the initial surge in the COVID-19 spread, healthcare systems in the US quickly adapted to reduce disease transmission and reserve capacity for the infected. Although elective and non-urgent procedures were initially required to be delayed, prolonged delays or cancellations could lead to other public health crises due to preventable and chronic diseases. The disease was increasingly becoming a cause for concern throughout the healthcare field, including the ophthalmology community. According to the National Eye Institute, more than 150 million Americans have a refractive error, the most common type of vision problem. According to NVISION Eye Centers, as of June 2018, about 9.5 million Americans had undergone eye surgery. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued mitigation plans, including a recommendation to cancel or reduce elective procedures. Ophthalmologists had to seriously consider both the intensity of clinic scheduling and the issue of elective surgeries, particularly in elderly patients and those with chronic medical conditions.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2021 – 2028 Report Are:

Alcon Inc. Bausch Health Companies Inc. iVIS LENSAR, Inc. NKT Photonics A/S SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions ZEISS International Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems



In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market – By Product Type

Femtosecond Laser

Excimer Laser

North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market – By Application

Refractive Surgery

Cataract Surgery

Capsulotomy

Trabeculoplasty

Diagnostics

North America Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The North America Excimer and Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2021 – 2028 Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

