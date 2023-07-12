Equipment Rental Software Market 2021 to 2028 in North America: Key Trends and Future Prospects

North America Equipment Rental Software Market was valued at US$ 110.24 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 175.26 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Loaders, excavators, skid steers, trucks, lifts, generators, and uninterruptible power supplies are among the equipment setups required by all construction companies. They need to streamline their operations to achieve maximum efficiency and versatility. As a result, renting equipment lowers fixed expenses and mitigates the financial risks of owning equipment fleets. Renting allows businesses to pay only when the equipment is needed. It reduces the ongoing costs of equipment ownership, including maintenance, in-service inspections, repairs, shipping, and storage. It also allows businesses to manage workloads at peak times without investing in new equipment. In response to the burgeoning demand for equipment on rent, dealers of these equipment fleets are adopting digital solutions for better management. Rental management software provides complete visibility into the company’s entire rental department, allowing the dealers and rental companies to make informed decisions. Personalized operational and executive dashboards provide precise information on high-level key performance index (KPI) and daily tasks. By unifying job-critical information, operational dashboards increase efficiency and reduce search time.

Top Key Players Listed in the North America Equipment Rental Software Market:

BCS ProSoft, LLC

Booqable.com

eSUB, Inc.

EZRentOut

HQ Rental Software

inspHire Ltd

MCS Global Ltd

Orion Software Inc.

Point of Rental

Wynne Systems

Market Segmentation:

The North America equipment rental software market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, end users, and country. Based on component, the North America equipment rental software market is segmented into software and services.

The software segment dominated the market in 2020 and same segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on deployment, the North America equipment rental software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment dominated the market in 2020 and same segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period.

Based on organization size, the North America equipment rental software market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2020 and SMEs segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on end user, the North America equipment rental software market is segmented into manufacturing, construction, transportation, and others.

Competitive Viewpoint:

This analysis is a useful resource for investors, shareholders, industry planners, and new and existing businesses trying to broaden their reach within the current Market situation. While focusing on top companies and their corporate strategies, market presence, operative segmentation, aggressive outlook, geographical growth, pricing and price structures, the study painstakingly takes into consideration the market analysis.

