Employment Screening Services Market 2021 to 2028 in North America: Key Trends and Future Outlook

North America Employment Screening Services Market was valued at US$ 2,090.23 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3,249.28 Mn by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

North American region in the employment screening services market consists of countries, namely, the US, Canada, and Mexico. The employers across the US consider background checking as an integral part of their recruitment process. As per a recent study, around 70% of the companies based in the US perform background checks, and approximately 80% of these companies also scrutinize criminal records of their potential candidates. The employment screening tests performed on applicants highly depend on the job profile as a type of employer. For instance, for a job, which is not for a middle or high-level position, an employer might select low-cost options such as Google searches, reviews of social media, and calling references. However, for managerial or top-level positions, an in-depth background check is required, which includes a credit report. Considering criminal records in the US varies from state to state. For instance, some state governments significantly limit the degree to which an employee’s criminal records are considered by the employer such as, in Pennsylvania, an employer may consider criminal records only to the extent that it should not be related to potential employee’s employment suitability.

The North America Employment Screening Services market following are the manufacturers cover –

ACCURATE BACKGROUND, LLC

A-CHECK AMERICA, INC.

CAPITA PLC

FIRST ADVANTAGE

GOODHIRE

HIRERIGHT, LLC

INSPERITY, INC.

PINKERTON CONSULTING & INVESTIGATIONS, INC

STERLING TALENT SOLUTIONS

TRITON INC

VERITY SCREENING SOLUTIONS

The leading players of the North America Employment Screening Services industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered during this report.

Market Segment by Type, the product can be divided into:

North America Employment Screening Services Market – By Services

Background Screening Credit Check Criminal Record

Verification Qualification Employment History Verification Reference Others

Medical & Drug Testing

North America Employment Screening Services Market – By End-User Industry

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Government Agencies

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

North America Employment Screening Services Market – By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

This analysis report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the subject.

Table of Contents: North America Employment Screening Services Market 2021 – 2028

Chapter 1: Overview of North America Employment Screening Services

Chapter 2: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Chapter 3: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Types

Chapter 4: Regional Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Chapter 5: Market driving correlational analysis

Chapter 6: Market competition status by major makers

Chapter 7: Major manufacturer’s introduction and market data

Chapter 8: Upstream and downstream market analysis

Chapter 9: Cost and gross margin analysis

Chapter 10: Marketing status analysis

Chapter 11: Market report conclusion

Chapter 12: Research methodology and reference

