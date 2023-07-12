Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 % from 2020 to 2028

The antimicrobial coatings market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 616.10 million in 2020 to US$ 1,457.82 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4 % from 2020 to 2028.

The Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market report formulated at Business Market Insights covers all the most factors which affect the expansion prosperity of the market. The Europe antimicrobial coatings market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The antimicrobial coatings market is currently growing at a double-digit annual pace. The launch of advanced, well-tested coatings aimed at the healthcare sector, where there is the greatest need for successful antimicrobial coatings in Europe, is expected to accelerate the growth rate even further. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) estimates that over four million people in Europe contract an HCAI each year, with 37,000 dying directly from the infections, which also lead to an additional 110,000 deaths.

TOP PROMINENT VENDORS:

Cupron; AK Coatings Inc.; Microban International Ltd.; PPG Industries Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Nano-Care Deutschland AG and Axalta Coating Systems.

This research study is one among the foremost detailed and accurate ones that solely specialize in the Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the expansion of the Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report back to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and methods adopted by leading players of the Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market. The authors of the report segment the Europe Antimicrobial Coatings Market consistent with a kind of product, application, and region. The segments studied within the report are analyzed on the idea of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

