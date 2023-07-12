Conversation Intelligence Software Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 – Amazon Web Services, Inc. , Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, Baidu, Inc., Conversica Inc

Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Conversation Intelligence Software Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, rest Blockchain Market raints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Conversation intelligence software is a type of software that is designed to help businesses track and analyze customer interactions. This type of software can be used to help businesses improve customer service, sales, and marketing efforts. Conversation intelligence software can also be used to help businesses identify areas where they may need to make improvements.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in Conversation Intelligence Software (CIS) technology:

First, CIS tools are becoming more sophisticated and are able to provide more accurate and actionable insights. This is thanks to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies.

Second, CIS tools are becoming more user-friendly and easier to use. This is thanks to better user interfaces (UIs) and more user-friendly features.

Third, CIS tools are becoming more affordable. This is thanks to the increasing competition in the market and the fact that more and more businesses are recognising the value of CIS tools.

Fourth, CIS tools are becoming more widely adopted. This is thanks to the increasing awareness of the benefits of CIS tools and the fact that more and more businesses are recognising the value of using them.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of Conversation Intelligence Software market. First, is the need for companies to have better customer service. With the rise of online customer service, it is becoming more important for companies to be able to quickly and easily understand customer sentiment.

Second, is the need for companies to be able to better understand their sales teams. With the rise of remote work, it is becoming more important for companies to be able to understand how their sales teams are interacting with customers.

Finally, is the need for companies to be able to better understand their marketing campaigns. With the rise of social media, it is becoming more important for companies to be able to understand how their marketing campaigns are performing.

Market Segmentation

The Conversation Intelligence Software Market is segmented by type, technology, end-user, and region. By type, the market is divided into IVA and chatbots. By technology, the market is bifurcated into machine learning, deep learning, NLP, and automated speech recognition. By end-user, the market is classified into BFSI, telecom, media & entertainment and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Conversation Intelligence Software Market are Amazon Web Services, Inc. , Artificial Solutions Holding ASH AB, Baidu, Inc., Conversica Inc., Haptik, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC and SAP ERP.

