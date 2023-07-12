Interventional Radiology Products Market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031 | Cook Medical, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Teleflex Incorporated, iVascular S.L.U.

The global Interventional Radiology Products Market was valued at USD 10.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 19.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

In order to diagnose and treat patients, interventional radiology focuses on using minimally invasive image-guided procedures. This field of medicine makes use of radiological guidance systems and apparatus, including x-ray, MRI, CT, fluoroscopy, and other modalities. The main interventional radiological procedures performed with these techniques are for the diagnosis of any underlying disorders the patient may have, which can be identified by visualization through photographs. Vascular and interventional radiology are other names for interventional radiology (VIR).

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10311

Market Trends and Drivers

The benefits of minimally invasive procedures over traditional open surgery techniques have led to an increase in their demand. The advantages of minimally invasive operations over traditional open surgery methods, according to the American Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery (AIMS), include enhanced safety, lower scarring, quicker recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

Due to the expanding usage of technologically sophisticated goods and methods, particularly for the treatment of peripheral artery disease, cancer, and cardiovascular disease, the application fields for minimally invasive procedures are expanding as well (PAD). This is anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the market for interventional radiology products.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10311

Global Interventional Radiology Products Market Segmentation

By Type

Catheters

Stents

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters

Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices

Angioplasty Balloons

Thrombectomy Systems

Embolization Devices

Biopsy Needles

Accessories

Others

By Procedure

Angioplasty

Angiography

Embolization

Thrombolysis

Biopsy & Drainage

Vertebroplasty

Nephrostomy

Others

By Application

Cardiology

Urology & Nephrology

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Other

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10311

Major Players in the Global Interventional Radiology Products Market

The key players studied in the report are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Stryker (US), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), Cook Medical (US), Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (Singapore), Teleflex Incorporated (US), iVascular S.L.U. (Spain), Penumbra, Inc. (US), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), and ENDOCOR GmbH (Germany) among others.

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/