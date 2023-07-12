Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market is expand at a CAGR of 15.0% to reach USD 74.1 billion by 2031 – Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp

The global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 18.3 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 74.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The uncontrolled proliferation of cells in the lung tissues causes lung cancer, a deadly lung tumor. The main risk factor for lung cancer development is cigarette smoking. Lung cancer can also be brought on by smoking tobacco for a long time. Using bronchoscopy or CT guidance, a biopsy is performed to confirm the diagnosis of lung cancer. Therefore, chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, surgery, etc. can all be used to treat lung cancer.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10320

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising cancer awareness in both developed and developing countries, the introduction of new medical diagnostic tools and cutting-edge treatments, and an increase in lung cancer diagnoses have all contributed to the market expansion for lung cancer medicines.

The expansion of the global market is also being boosted by this, along with rising investments made by leading players in research and development activities. Due to an increase in lung cancer cases, more attention is being paid to R&D projects, which is what is causing the market to alter.

Get A Customized Scope to Match, Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10320

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Segmentation

By Therapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

By Cancer Type

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS10320

Major Players in the Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

The key players studied in the report are Genentech (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd), Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Takeda), and Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. among others.

New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/