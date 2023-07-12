Microplate Systems Market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2021-2031 | Promega Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences Inc, Berthold Technologies, Biochrom

The global Microplate Systems Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 2.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Microbial interactivity is found in biological interactions and process among bacteria. It includes infections from plants, animals and also humans. Microplate systems are known as one of the most significant devices available to examine how the microbes act together. Microplate system is an apparatus used in the laboratory which is developed for finding out biological, chemical process and physical reactions for research and experimental activities.

These systems are very useful for testing of gene expression reactions, biological reactions and quantification of proteins. Microplate system has its applications in drug discovery, environmental monitoring, treatment of waste water and fermented foods.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical company will positively impact the market growth.The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are among the major end users in the microplate systems market. Microplate systems find high use in modern drug discovery and development activities and genomic & proteomic research, as they increase the test speed and accuracy, thus saving time and enabling researchers to focus on core tasks.

Consequently, the increasing pace of R&D in the pharmaceutical industry—as evidenced by the rising expenditure in this area—can be taken as a key growth driver for the market. For instance, according to PhRMA, the R&D expenditure of PhRMA member companies in the US increased from ~USD 26.0 billion in 2000 to USD 58.8 billion in 2015. Similarly, as per EFPIA, in Europe, the pharmaceutical R&D expenditure increased from USD 16.5 billion in 2000 to USD 45.6 billion in 2019.

Global Microplate Systems Market Segmentation

By Product

Multi-mode Microplate Readers

Single-mode Microplate Readers

By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Others

By End-use

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research and Academia

Others

Major Players in the Global Microplate Systems Market

The key players in the microplate system market are Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), PerkinElmer (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Tecan (Switzerland), BMG Labtech (Germany), Promega Corporation (US), Enzo Life Sciences Inc. (US), Berthold Technologies (Germany), Biochrom (UK), Corning (US), and Lonza (Switzerland), among others.

